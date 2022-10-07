Charlotte County starts path back to athletics

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The path back to athletics for the Charlotte County Schools looks to be a long and arduous one.

In Friday’s update from Charlotte County Schools superintendent Steve Dionisio, the athletics facilities have “not been deemed safe as of yet. As soon as they are safe we will resume athletics.”

The county plans on bringing in machines this weekend that “will be magnetized to drag over the fields to ensure no small metal debris is on the fields. We will do multiple passes on the field to pick up larger debris.”

The gymnasiums also are not ready for action.

“We continue to dry out the gyms,” the update stated. “As soon as the all clear is received on these facilities, we will resume athletics.”

Schools tentatively in Charlotte County are scheduled to reopen Oct. 24, but that date is not official.

Athletes have begun in the two counties above Charlotte.

Manatee County schools were in session Tuesday and athletics events can begin Friday, as several football games are on tap.

Sarasota County high school, with the exception of North Port High, are scheduled to reopen Monday. North Port High is planning on reopening Oct. 17.

Athletic teams in Sarasota County have been given the OK to begin practices Friday. Teams need to complete four practices before playing in competition. Sarasota County has received permission from the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) to practice Sunday.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

