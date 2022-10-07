ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Runner Puts Heart into Hartford Marathon After Surgery

About 8,000 runners laced up for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday. It held a special meaning for one local man, who put his heart into the race. Pounding the pavement or hitting the trail is Michael Lo Presti’s passion. “I've done 105 marathons and longer...
HARTFORD, CT
recordpatriot.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Waterbury

For the most part, Waterbury is full of convenient parking lots. Wide spaces, modern curbing, yeah, there is plenty of room. Some are bad. Why? I'll tell you. I've parked in all of these Waterbury lots more than I can count over my lifetime. Thousands? Probably. I've run into issues at each of these over the years. It's not just speeding, or inattentive drivers, but those are two of the main contributing factors in my choices.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#The Runners#Ct#Northwestern Medicine
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide

TRENDING NOW: Bear outside Dunkin', dog's watering can, taking a cat for a walk. A bear outside a Dunkin', a dog carries a watering can, and a cat is taken for a walk. Those are the stories trending on Oct. 12. HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: National Farmers Day. Updated: 1 hour ago.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most

A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC CT Responds Helps Sharon Couple Get Quick Landline Fix

There are some things in life that are worth waiting for, but this fix was not one of them. A Sharon couple relies on their landline phone, but when it stopped working, they were told a fix was days away. John and Shirley Perotti reached out to NBC CT Responds...
SHARON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez of Hartford. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. just before...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy