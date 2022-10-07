Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
NBC Connecticut
Runner Puts Heart into Hartford Marathon After Surgery
About 8,000 runners laced up for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday. It held a special meaning for one local man, who put his heart into the race. Pounding the pavement or hitting the trail is Michael Lo Presti’s passion. “I've done 105 marathons and longer...
recordpatriot.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Hartford police investigate latest homicide
Hartford has logged its 31st homicide of 2022. Just before 2:00 this morning, police were dispatched to the rear of 700 Park Street to investigate a report of an unconscious male.
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Waterbury
For the most part, Waterbury is full of convenient parking lots. Wide spaces, modern curbing, yeah, there is plenty of room. Some are bad. Why? I'll tell you. I've parked in all of these Waterbury lots more than I can count over my lifetime. Thousands? Probably. I've run into issues at each of these over the years. It's not just speeding, or inattentive drivers, but those are two of the main contributing factors in my choices.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide
TRENDING NOW: Bear outside Dunkin', dog's watering can, taking a cat for a walk. A bear outside a Dunkin', a dog carries a watering can, and a cat is taken for a walk. Those are the stories trending on Oct. 12. HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: National Farmers Day. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse: police
Police are investigating a shooting in a shopping plaza on Barbour Street in Hartford Monday morning.
Journal Inquirer
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT Responds Helps Sharon Couple Get Quick Landline Fix
There are some things in life that are worth waiting for, but this fix was not one of them. A Sharon couple relies on their landline phone, but when it stopped working, they were told a fix was days away. John and Shirley Perotti reached out to NBC CT Responds...
Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
Eyewitness News
Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez of Hartford. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. just before...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opens in Hartford
(WTNH) – We want to mention a special moment in Hartford that happened a week and a half ago. The new Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opened in Hartford. Owned and operated by the Community Renewal Team. The new shelter is in a former hotel in Hartford’s...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
