Galesburg state champion baseball coach Bruington remembered by fellow coaches, players

GALESBURG — Lance Aten remembers his sophomore year on the Galesburg High School baseball team in 1987 when the junior-dominated Silver Streaks coached by Gary Bruington were being projected for great things.

"We lost a game to East Moline in the first game of a double-header that we shouldn't have lost and he was furious," Aten said.

"Before the second game he yelled at us when he was eating a bag of potato chips and the chips were flying out of his mouth everywhere, and we never said anything."

But what Bruington said proved to be prophetic, Aten recalled.

"He told us, 'Don't count on next year because it won't happen.'

"He said, 'Get it done this year.' "

Not only did the Silver Streaks make the state tournament that season, they went back the following year to claim the 1988 Class 2A state championship and did it again in 1989 to finish an impressive 3-year run with a third-place finish.

Bruington, the last coach to guide a Galesburg-area team in any sport to a state championship, died Tuesday at the age of 79. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel.

Coach Bruington was good at winning

But while Galesburg's 1988 title — one that set 17 state tourney records in the finals with a 21-4 victory over Barrington — remains iconic in Silver Streaks history, Bruington is remembered by players, friends and fellow coaches for much more than winning baseball games for 26 years.

And he was awfully good at that.

Starting in 1974, his teams compiled a 455-275 record (.623 percentage), won nine regionals, three sectionals and reached state three straight seasons.

"You always had to be on your toes when you were around Bru," said Galesburg coach Evan Massey. "He was always ready to give a tease or a jab."

"I remember some stories I can't tell you," said Jerry Albright, one of Bruington's best friends and Galesburg's longtime boys track coach during Bruington's career.

"I kept telling him he was stealing my track guys."

Albright, well known as a pranker, said of his friend, "He was one himself."

"When he helped coach football, they took his hat because they said it didn't have any school colors on it.

"So one of the guys soaked it in water, put it in the freezer, froze it and gave it back to him."

Loved outdoors, stock car racing and Chicago Cubs

Along with coaching baseball and at times serving as an assistant in basketball and football, the Bradley University graduate taught physical education and his outdoor living classes were legendary at GHS. He loved the outdoors, stock car racing and the Chicago Cubs.

"Bru was somebody who went to Galesburg High School and was an outstanding three-sport athlete," Massey said.

"He came back to Galesburg as a coach and was actually involved in all three sports he played, and became a legend as a baseball coach."

Massey added, "His record as a baseball coach speaks for itself, but I think what's most impressive is how invested became in his players.

Time with players stands out

"The time and energy he spent with his players on and off the field is what stands out."

And his legacy continues long after his coaching career ended in 1999.

Current Silver Streaks baseball coach Jeremy Pickrel was a sophomore at GHS when Bruington coached his last season, but says the old coach sometimes came around Sundberg Field in recent seasons.

"If I would be out at the field, he'd just drive by with his dog in the front seat," Pickrel said.

"We never had a long conversation, but he'd let me know I was doing a good job and he'd be on his way."

Pickrel added, "Obviously the biggest thing from the won-loss standpoint were his state championship and state appearances.

"We're trying to get to that. It's one of our goals.

"We use that as constant motivation because it's one of the few state championships in Galesburg history."