The Angie Q Podcast: An idea, the brand, a business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this new episode of The Angie Q Podcast, we’re speaking on the highs, lows and how-tos when it comes to starting a business.

Angie sits down with a local creative and longtime friend, who took an idea, created a brand and mastered the business when it comes to his unique clothing line called “PRDN,” pronounced “pardon”. Angie and Jonas actually went to Kindergarten together in Stamford, Conn.

Angie Quezada and Jonas Johnson with their Kindergarten class in Connecticut (Angie Quezada photo)

Jonas Johnson is a fashion designer and wardrobe stylist native to Connecticut. Known for his keen sense of fashion and luxury aesthetic, Jonas has worked with many luxury brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci and Saks Fifth Avenue, to name a few. He’s also worked with a roster of high-profile clientele for red-carpet events, award shows, television segments, campaigns, runway shows and fashion editorials.

Blending his love of fashion and its surrounding communities with visual storytelling, Jonas has embarked on creating his own brand called PRDN. Along with his business partner Cam Harris, PRDN is a contemporary luxury streetwear brand.

(Contributed photo)

PRDN is described as “an expression of self, made from us for all of us. PRDN brand is built from meticulous ideas and luxury strength expressed through clothing.”

Jonas continues to use fashion and style to empower and influence others to never give up on their passion.

Check out PRDN’s Instagram account or check out their website here.

We are speaking on thinking out of the box, building your brand, and encouraging you, the listeners, to dream big. Your brand can become your business. We break down the obstacles, the mindset needed, and the steps to start.

