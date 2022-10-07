ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide

A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Violent Crime
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County

GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
GREENBELT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. collision leaves one man dead

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Prince George’s County police said they got a call to go the area of Temple Hill Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton about a collision involving a pedestrian. When they arrived...
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
COLUMBIA, MD
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot

A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Deadly motorcycle crash causes major delays in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - A deadly motorcycle crash has caused major delays Wednesday morning in Bethesda. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. along northbound Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street. Wisconsin Avenue was closed in both directions between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane. The cause of the crash is still under...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot in Takoma Park: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County. Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area.. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say one of the men was taken to the...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
GREENBELT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy