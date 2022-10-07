Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. Police found the man in...
fox5dc.com
Police ask for public's help identifying child found in Montgomery County parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a child found in a parking lot. Police say the child was found on Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the 800 block of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. If...
fox5dc.com
Woman says she rescued newborn from burning car in New Carrollton
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman and her newborn baby are recovering Tuesday evening after the car they were in flipped over on Veterans Parkway in New Carrollton. Michelle Council, the bystander who stopped to help rescue the newborn, spoke to FOX 5 about the heroic act. "I decided...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide
A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
NBC Washington
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
WATCH: Video shows suspect wanted for Southeast Baltimore shooting
Baltimore Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man injured in the 3300 block of East Baltimore St.
Person in custody after man hit by car In Prince George’s County dies; police investigate as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigate the killing of a man who was hit by a car late Sunday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a report of a man being hit by a car in the in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. […]
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
fox5dc.com
Victim attacked by 7 armed robbery suspects, no property taken: police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man told police he was attacked by at least seven armed robbery suspects and lost consciousness. When he woke up, he says none of his property was taken. Anne Arundel County Police say officers responded to the area of Harris Heights...
fox5dc.com
1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County
A man called for help over the weekend after they were robbed in their car on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In March 2022 Waldorf Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect in a shooting case that occurred on March 6, 2022 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. In the case, two groups of suspects were shooting at each other in the parking lot of...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. collision leaves one man dead
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Prince George’s County police said they got a call to go the area of Temple Hill Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton about a collision involving a pedestrian. When they arrived...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot
A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
fox5dc.com
Deadly motorcycle crash causes major delays in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - A deadly motorcycle crash has caused major delays Wednesday morning in Bethesda. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. along northbound Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street. Wisconsin Avenue was closed in both directions between Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane. The cause of the crash is still under...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot in Takoma Park: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County. Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area.. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say one of the men was taken to the...
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
