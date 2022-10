Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment.At least 11 people were killed by Vladimir Putin’s troops dropping missiles across the country, including Kyiv, on Monday.In his daily address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic...

