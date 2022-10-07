ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says ‘world is with us’ after Kyiv missile strikes

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment.At least 11 people were killed by Vladimir Putin’s troops dropping missiles across the country, including Kyiv, on Monday.In his daily address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic...
POLITICS
AFP

G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia's bombing blitz in Ukraine

The United States and other G7 powers will hold crisis talks Tuesday on Russia's recent bombing blitz across Ukraine, with Britain's Liz Truss expected to insist they "must not waver one iota" in their support for Kyiv. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WSOC Charlotte

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy