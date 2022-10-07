Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Unique amenities in Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know Grand Rapids has 75+ parks located throughout the city? With over 2,000 acres of parkland for locals to explore, Grand Rapids Park and Recreation has made it its mission to find unique ways to improve, repair and enrich these cherished spaces in the community.
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Chartreuse Sisters’ French bakery and café coming to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
A Grand Rapids building that sat vacant for years is about to become a French patisserie.
WOOD
Take part in this weekend’s Grand Rapids Marathon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all hoping for good weather this weekend for the 19th Annual Grand Rapids Marathon this Sunday! You can register for a full marathon of 26.2 miles, half-marathon of 13.1 miles and a Marathon Relay with up to 5 runners per team. The Run Thru the Rapids (one of the oldest races in the state) also joins on race day with their 5K and 10K races, starting right after the marathon. The Grand Rapids Kids Marathon happens on Saturday at 1:30pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Morning Belle coming to Breton Village
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
WOOD
A retirement community with a small town feel
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
WOOD
Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
The people that make Byron Center Manor a special place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you choose a living environment for yourself or a loved one, you want a comfortable feeling of community. That’s especially the case when that living space also requires care, as in assisted living or nursing care. Today we are taking you inside Byron Center...
WOOD
Café creates safe space to come out with banned book club
As more schools and libraries face growing concerns about which books students are reading, secret reading clubs are popping up around Grand Rapids. (Oct. 11, 2022) Café creates safe space to come out with banned book …. As more schools and libraries face growing concerns about which books students...
WOOD
Parents object to book about sexuality in Spring Lake school library
A group of parents is upset after the Spring Lake Public Schools superintendent sent a letter home Friday that explained the district’s decision to keep a book dealing with gender and sexuality in the high school’s library. (Oct. 11, 2022) Parents object to book about sexuality in Spring...
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
WOOD
Country Fresh Dairy gives milk to 18,000 kids with IM KIDS 3rd Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Earlier this year, Grand Rapids-based Country Fresh Dairy announced that it would donate 100,000 specially designed, shelf-stable “Giving Cow™” milk packs to food banks in Michigan. Today, in partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
WOOD
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health. MHSAA soccer: OK White championship Grand Rapids …. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Comments / 0