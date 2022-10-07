Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Free Kerrville Chalk Festival is fun for the whole family
KERRVILLE, Texas – A free family-friendly chalk festival is taking place in Kerrville this weekend. The 8th annual Kerrville Chalk Festival will feature an estimated 75 artists who will start working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings Saturday morning. Completion of some of the larger chalk art pieces may take the entire weekend.
KSAT 12
Pearl announces Día de los Muertos celebration with altars and live music
SAN ANTONIO – Pearl is honoring a traditional Mexican holiday with its annual Día de los Muertos celebration. The free event will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Pearl, located at 303 Pearl Parkway. Visitors can expect multiple altars/ofrendas, children’s activities, live music, art...
KSAT 12
Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival
SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
flicksandfood.com
This Restaurant and Bar is Hosting a Free & Fun October Movie Series
This Restaurant and Bar in Southtown to Host a Free October Movie Series. This Restaurant and Bar, The Good Kind, will be hosting a free October Movie Series in collaboration with Slab Cinema in the garden every Thursday beginning on October 13th at 7pm through October 27th. The Good Kind,...
Southside San Antonio community with affordable internet selling first homes
The homes will start in the $230,000 range.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday
The McDonald's Fry Truck will pull into the stadium for the pre-game party ahead of the San Antonio FC match.
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90, family members say
He was 90 years old.
tpr.org
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
KSAT 12
Chili cheeseburger added to Whataburger menu for limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Fans of corn chip pie may have a new favorite Whataburger order. Whataburger has announced its newest menu item, the chili cheeseburger, will be available for a limited time. The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news...
Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed
It's unclear when the Helotes restaurant shut down, but its phone number has been disconnected and Google lists it as 'permanently closed.'
KSAT 12
Female owned and run tequila company takes on the men
SAN ANTONIO – Deep in Jalisco, Mexico, Melly Barajas Cardenas’s crew of women plant the seeds for the next extra anejo that will grace the hand-beaded bottles of Leyenda de Mexico Tequila, a job traditionally left to men. It’s been 25 years since Barajas took on the male-dominated...
foxsanantonio.com
Spicy or Fancy? James Avery adds new Whataburger ketchup charms to collection
SAN ANTONIO - Spicy or Fancy? What is your choice of ketchup at Whataburger?. It doesn't matter which condiment you like. James Avery has added new charms in the shape of Whataburger ketchup packets. “Whataburger Fancy and Spicy Ketchups are legendary—so it’s only fitting we spice up our collaboration with...
Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 10th annual Muertos Fest at Hemisfair
'One of the 10 great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world.'
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
MySanAntonio
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
