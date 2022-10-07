ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Free Kerrville Chalk Festival is fun for the whole family

KERRVILLE, Texas – A free family-friendly chalk festival is taking place in Kerrville this weekend. The 8th annual Kerrville Chalk Festival will feature an estimated 75 artists who will start working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings Saturday morning. Completion of some of the larger chalk art pieces may take the entire weekend.
KSAT 12

Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
98.7 Jack FM

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
tpr.org

Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
KSAT 12

Chili cheeseburger added to Whataburger menu for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of corn chip pie may have a new favorite Whataburger order. Whataburger has announced its newest menu item, the chili cheeseburger, will be available for a limited time. The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news...
KSAT 12

Female owned and run tequila company takes on the men

SAN ANTONIO – Deep in Jalisco, Mexico, Melly Barajas Cardenas’s crew of women plant the seeds for the next extra anejo that will grace the hand-beaded bottles of Leyenda de Mexico Tequila, a job traditionally left to men. It’s been 25 years since Barajas took on the male-dominated...
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX

