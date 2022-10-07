Arizona Senate race debate: Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters clash over immigration, abortion

Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema: I ‘fully expect’ fellow Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly to win reelection
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn’t shying away from predicting fellow Democrat Mark Kelly will retain his seat in the upcoming midterm election. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday she thinks it will be Kelly — not Republican challenger Blake Masters — who will win the Nov. 8 election.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump rally in Mesa for Kari Lake, others
PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump is heading to the East Valley on Sunday, hosting a free rally for his preferred Arizona candidates. Trump’s announcement said last week the event will be held at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road. The address coincides with the location of Bell Bank Park, the sprawling sports complex that opened next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in January of this year. Legacy Sports Park was the working name of the facility until Bell Bank obtained naming rights.
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Judge Sides With Jan. 6 Committee Over Obtaining Arizona GOP Leader's Phone Records
A federal judge in Phoenix is enabling the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, despite her attempts to thwart the order. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa rejected Ward’s argument that congressional investigators poring over her phone records infringed upon her First Amendment rights, and that she would suffer irreparable harm in the process, the Associated Press reported. The judge found her “alleged concern speculative” and “dubious.” Ward is a big proponent of the “big lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She and her husband signed a document claiming they were Arizona’s true electors even though Biden won the state. Congressional investigators want to see her correspondence from right before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. The time period is important because it’s when she convened electors at the state’s party headquarters to vote for Trump and declare themselves Arizona’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, AZ Central notes. Ward also refused to answer the committee’s questions during her subpoenaed testimony last week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs on abortion, immigration and the economy
Washington — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Kari Lake, a Republican, discussed Sunday on "Face the Nation" the top issues facing voters in the state one month ahead of Election Day, making their pitch for why they should serve as Arizona's chief executive in one of the most closely watched races this cycle.
Kelly, Hobbs leading Arizona races: CNN poll
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) currently have the lead in their respective races ahead of November’s midterm elections, according to a new CNN poll. The poll, published on Thursday, found that 51 percent of respondents said they’ll support Kelly in next month’s Senate...
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrows, as the Arizona governor’s race also tightens. In addition, a larger share of Republicans than Democrats is more enthused to vote this year. That’s according to the latest Fox News survey of Arizona registered voters, released Thursday....
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
Mark Kelly and Blake Masters squared off Thursday in their only debate
In a contentious debate, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly painted his Republican opponent as someone who “thinks he knows better than you,” while Blake Masters repeatedly sought to cast Kelly as tied at the hip with President Joe Biden, who is broadly unpopular among voters, according to political polling. Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut […] The post Mark Kelly and Blake Masters squared off Thursday in their only debate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada
Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
Kelli Ward, Arizona GOP chair, refused to answer questions before Jan. 6 committee
In an effort to avoid self-incrimination, Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions before the Jan. 6 committee.
Liz Cheney says 2 Arizona GOP candidates are a threat to democracy
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned during an ASU event Wednesday that the outcome of Arizona's governor and secretary of state elections will impact the future of American democracy.The "democracy dialogue" was hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sofia Gross, the John S. McCain Democracy Fellow, at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosWhy it matters: Cheney is a vocal critic of former President Trump and has pledged to campaign against candidates who promote his lies about Democrats "stealing" the 2020 election, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.She's also the top...
The Senate debate between Kelly, Masters was intense. Will it matter? Here are 4 takeaways
The U.S. Senate debate between Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican candidate Blake Masters displayed an intensity verging on contempt almost from the start. It featured predictable disagreement on policy matters but also included surprisingly personal attacks that made for a lively debate. ...
New Hampshire GOP Senate Nominee Don Bolduc On Abortion: 'Get Over It'
Bolduc is seeking to oust Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
KTAR.com
Watch: Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Mesa
PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will host a rally in Mesa Sunday with Republican candidates including Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem. The event taking place at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road, will mark Trump’s second visit to Arizona in four months to support Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for U.S. Senate.
