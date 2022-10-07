Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area.

“Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.”

State leaders say $12 million will be invested in the company which will create 149 ne jobs.

“Their growth is further testament that South Carolina has the business-friendly environment and talented workforce necessary for companies to develop, grow and thrive,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

Operations are due to begin by January 2023. Jobseekers interested in working for Phenom Yachts are encouraged to email resumes to the company.

The new company will be located at 113 Sportsman Way in Summerville, S.C.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.