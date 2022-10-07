Read full article on original website
3d ago
How about him receiving a fair trial? You’ve only got one side of the story. Unless you’re on the “inside” you’d better refrain from your crucification of him.
abc12.com
Body camera video details how Cecchini defended his handling of confrontation with teens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police body camera footage following a Sept. 17 confrontation involving the former public safety director sheds light on the incident that led to his decision to retire. Michael Cecchini came out of his Bay City apartment and confronted some teenagers, who he felt...
WNEM
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer
IOSCO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The 63-year-old South Branch man was arrested on Friday, Oct. 8 for an incident that happened on Sept. 28. About 4:20 p.m., a Hale Community Schools bus stopped to allow students to exit...
Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer
GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Tawas City ‘Dangerous Driver’ Arrested in Unadilla Twp Following Police Pursuit
Information provided by Pinckney Police Department. On October 7, 2022, the Village of Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City, Mich., following a vehicle pursuit. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, possession of narcotics, and fleeing and eluding police. The arrest was the result...
Woman killed while walking on US-10 before dawn in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Days before she would have been 25, a woman was killed while walking down US-10 in Bay County when a large pickup truck crashed into her. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, a Ford F-550 work truck containing two men was merging onto eastbound US-10 from M-47 in Williams Township, heading to a worksite downstate, said Bay County Sheriff’s Lt. James Chlebowski.
abc12.com
Iosco County commissioner accused of impersonating a sheriff deputy
Michigan State Police say an Iosco County commissioner held a Hale school bus full of students while impersonating an Iosco County sheriff deputy. Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer. Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the...
recordpatriot.com
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
recordpatriot.com
Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
Gene Rademacher’s retirement puts Laurie Jeske against 3 for Bay City School Board seats
BAY COUNTY, MI-- Bay City Public Schools Board of Education President Gene Rademacher announced near the end of the 2021-22 school year that he would not be running for re-election, opting to spend more time with his family at the end of his term on Dec. 31. That opens up...
WNEM
Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. close to MyMichigan Health. On Tuesday, police identified the woman as 54-year-old Leann Pilon. Police said an autopsy has been conducted, but...
Two healthcare professionals vying for Bay County 3rd District seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two healthcare professionals are competing for the seat overseeing Bay County’s 3rd District on its Board of Commissioners. Democrat Sandy Shutt is challenging Republican incumbent Vaughn Begick during the upcoming Nov. 8 election for the 3rd District seat, which oversees areas such as Williams and Monitor townships as well as the city of Auburn.
Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
