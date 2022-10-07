Read full article on original website
Related
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes' sacred land
The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Biden to designate his 1st national monument, a 10th Mountain Division camp in Colorado
DENVER — The Biden administration is preparing to designate its first new national monument, preserving a World War 2-era alpine training site and providing a boost to the reelection campaign […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
President Biden will visit Colorado next week to officially designate Camp Hale the first National Historic Landscape
President Joe Biden will visit Colorado next Wednesday to officially make Camp Hale a National Historic Landscape, a source familiar with plans confirms to CBS News Colorado. Tenmile Range will also be included in the designation. Senator Michael Bennet has pushed hard for the area to be protected as a...
Washington Examiner
Biden creates new national monument in Colorado, restricting use of lands
President Joe Biden established a new national monument on Wednesday encompassing Camp Hale, a former U.S. Army base, and the site of the Continental Divide in North Central Colorado. Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument, his first such action since becoming president, to honor military...
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Mountain towns prepare in case Southern governors send migrants to mountains
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) reached out to leaders of Colorado's mountain resort towns this week to offer assistance if governors of Florida or Texas send a group of migrants to the Colorado mountains, his office confirmed Wednesday. Leaders in Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties said...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Person recovered at Arches National Park identified as Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah — A dead woman recovered from Arches National Park on Sunday, Oct. 1 has been identified as Yaroslavna Ksenjek, from Arlington, Virginia. Ksenjek was 33 but the cause of her death has not been determined. Ksenjek was named by the National Park Service Wednesday evening in a...
The Most Visited National Parks in the US
As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
Wild horse advocates protest against horse slaughter auctions
Saturday, wild horse advocates gathered in more than 20 states, including Colorado, to demand better protections for America's mustangs. In particular, advocates are pushing for Congress to reconsider the SAFE Act — a bill that died in committee this week that would have banned the horse slaughter pipeline. The Save America's Forgotten Equines Act would have made it illegal to ship horses out of the country to be slaughtered and sold for meat. Currently, it's illegal to slaughter horses in the U.S., so advocates would like to see that loophole closed. "There is no way right now to humanely slaughter a horse,...
Some Arizona Republicans gather with Hobbs ahead of Trump rally for Lake
Ahead of former President Trump’s Arizona rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday, a group of Republicans appeared with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs on Sunday to pull support across party lines. “There is a rally in Mesa, Ariz., today, featuring some well-known out-of-town guests. I am not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
10th Mountain Division veterans share history of Camp Hale
Just outside of Leadville, there's the Camp Hale you'll find today. Very little is left of the military training camp it was when Bruce Campbell was stationed there."I got off the train and looked around and thought what have I done, there were all these snow-covered mountains," he said.Campbell, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, came to Colorado as a member of the original 10th Mountain Division, a mountain warfare unit in the U.S. Army.Camp Hale was an ideal place for high-altitude military training."We would go on little hikes like 20 miles in eight hours that was...
Comments / 0