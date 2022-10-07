ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CO
State
Colorado State
Leadville, CO
Government
City
Leadville, CO
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
Washington Examiner

Biden creates new national monument in Colorado, restricting use of lands

President Joe Biden established a new national monument on Wednesday encompassing Camp Hale, a former U.S. Army base, and the site of the Continental Divide in North Central Colorado. Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument, his first such action since becoming president, to honor military...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Visited National Parks in the US

As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Wild horse advocates protest against horse slaughter auctions

Saturday, wild horse advocates gathered in more than 20 states, including Colorado, to demand better protections for America's mustangs. In particular, advocates are pushing for Congress to reconsider the SAFE Act — a bill that died in committee this week that would have banned the horse slaughter pipeline. The Save America's Forgotten Equines Act would have made it illegal to ship horses out of the country to be slaughtered and sold for meat. Currently, it's illegal to slaughter horses in the U.S., so advocates would like to see that loophole closed. "There is no way right now to humanely slaughter a horse,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Designate Camp Hale#Arkansas State University#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
CBS Denver

10th Mountain Division veterans share history of Camp Hale

Just outside of Leadville, there's the Camp Hale you'll find today. Very little is left of the military training camp it was when Bruce Campbell was stationed there."I got off the train and looked around and thought what have I done, there were all these snow-covered mountains," he said.Campbell, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, came to Colorado as a member of the original 10th Mountain Division, a mountain warfare unit in the U.S. Army.Camp Hale was an ideal place for high-altitude military training."We would go on little hikes like 20 miles in eight hours that was...
LEADVILLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy