Just outside of Leadville, there's the Camp Hale you'll find today. Very little is left of the military training camp it was when Bruce Campbell was stationed there."I got off the train and looked around and thought what have I done, there were all these snow-covered mountains," he said.Campbell, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, came to Colorado as a member of the original 10th Mountain Division, a mountain warfare unit in the U.S. Army.Camp Hale was an ideal place for high-altitude military training."We would go on little hikes like 20 miles in eight hours that was...

LEADVILLE, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO