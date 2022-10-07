Read full article on original website
Related
Outrage erupts at LA Council meeting over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording. Martinez, however, did not resign her council seat. She announced Tuesday that “I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders.” Her recorded remarks, which included mocking the Black son of a white councilman, came during a closed-door discussion with other Latino Council members and a Latino labor leader about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections.
Melinda French Gates is getting political: ‘We have to make sure women have their full power in society’
Melinda French Gates said Tuesday she's fighting on all fronts to get women into positions of power both in the U.S. and abroad. "Women need to be equal across the top."
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
In the run-up to the midterm elections, a growing number of conservative groups are turning their attention to often-ignored school board races
Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
Comments / 0