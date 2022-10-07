Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
What restaurant serves the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? Tell us here.
Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!. We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.
brproud.com
Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrkf.org
A Ukrainian university's research lab was destroyed in the war. Then Tulane stepped in to help
A recent drug bust at a small Baton Rouge church is the latest in a series of arrests by authorities in a fight against an opioid epidemic that continues to take lives. Criminal Justice reporter for the Advocate, James Finn, tells us more about the rise in crime and growing opioid crisis in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
999ktdy.com
Friends, Loved Ones Remember Fatal Hit-And-Run Victim, Jude Jarreau as BRPD Continues Search for SUV
A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge late Saturday night. According to BRPD, the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive around midnight on Saturday. The victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash was 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. Police say Jarreau was attempting to cross...
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post
No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales. According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee. The...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Teenager shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
theadvocate.com
Strangers turned friends spread joy and music through a senior line dancing group
Sandi McGrew, smiling out from under the shadow of a black-rimmed hat and wireless microphone, stands before the residents of the Flannery Oaks Guest House, a nursing and rehabilitation home in Baton Rouge. “Good morning, Flannery Oaks!” McGrew shouts, before gesturing to the group of women gathered behind her at...
Comments / 0