HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is on a mission here in Connecticut with its One Million Jobs Campaign. "What we're trying to do is create real opportunities, meaning the NAACP, for individuals to get up, get on track, and get back engaged and getting their lives back on track," said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO