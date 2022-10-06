ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers

Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding to distribute bonus payments to the workers who provide care for the state’s infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers. The initiative, known as Wage Supports for Early […] The post Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
NBC Connecticut

Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT

The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lurch#Unemployment Rates#Marijuana#Regulators#Cannabis Industry#Linus Business#The Social Equity Council#Leaf Ct Llc
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons

President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic

Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut

As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Flight from Bradley to Ireland resumes

(WTNH) – A popular non-stop flight from Bradley to Ireland is making a comeback!. Irish carrier Aer Lingus will resume its flight from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland in March. The flights will run daily through October, offering connecting flights to 28 European airports. Aer Lingus says the flight will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy