CT aims to expand eligibility for food assistance program
About 44,000 more people in Connecticut could qualify for the state's food assistance program after officials adjusted income requirements.
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers
Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding to distribute bonus payments to the workers who provide care for the state’s infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers. The initiative, known as Wage Supports for Early […] The post Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Tips for navigating Connecticut's changing housing market
The housing market in Connecticut is changing once again.
NBC Connecticut
Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT
The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Legislators say they approved $70 million for ongoing raises for 'long-term change,' not for one-time payments to child care workers.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver is a life saver
The beauty of this program is that it really incentivizes people who want to serve their community by working in public service.
NewsTimes
In Connecticut, young voters have rosier outlook on economy, crime — but will they turn out to vote?
Young voters in Connecticut have a somewhat rosier outlook on the state and their own finances headed into this fall’s elections, according to a recent survey which showed that Gov. Ned Lamont enjoys his strongest support among voters under age 40. Nearly one-quarter of younger voters surveyed in a...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons
President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
Register Citizen
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
wiltonbulletin.com
Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut
As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
Connecticut's homeless population increases
Following eight consecutive years of declines, the latest numbers show that Connecticut’s population increased from the period of 2021 to 2022
Connecticut NAACP launches program to help those formerly incarcerated
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is on a mission here in Connecticut with its One Million Jobs Campaign. "What we're trying to do is create real opportunities, meaning the NAACP, for individuals to get up, get on track, and get back engaged and getting their lives back on track," said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Flight from Bradley to Ireland resumes
(WTNH) – A popular non-stop flight from Bradley to Ireland is making a comeback!. Irish carrier Aer Lingus will resume its flight from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland in March. The flights will run daily through October, offering connecting flights to 28 European airports. Aer Lingus says the flight will...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
NewsTimes
Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
