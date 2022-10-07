ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

'Made in America isn't just a slogan, it's reality': Biden spotlights manufacturing 'boom' at Volvo factory

By Justin Tasolides, Austin Landis
mynews13.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Biden to prioritize China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia

President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday it would prioritize winning a competition with China, seeing it as the only global rival to the United States, even as it also works to constrain a "dangerous" Russia. "We will prioritize maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," the strategy said, referring to the People's Republic of China.
POTUS
The Associated Press

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy