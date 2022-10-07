ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Pennsylvania man wanted for homicide arrested by Wheeling Police

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewqwG_0iQ6kZf100

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide case in York, Pennsylvania they said in a press release Friday.

Police were executing a search warrant on an unrelated matter in the 1300 block of McColloch Street Thursday morning. After making entry, officers located 39-year-old Kenneth Ray of York, Pa. inside. Officers discovered he was wanted for homicide, aggravated assault, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Kenneth Ray

Ray was taken into police custody without incident and transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending an extradition hearing.

West Virginia police say woman had eye missing or caved in from murder

A second person, Rashun Rafael Suncar, 36, of Wheeling was also arrested on two outstanding federal drug trafficking charges. He also was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arT3X_0iQ6kZf100
Rashun Rafael Suncar

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

HARRISBURG, PA
We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

