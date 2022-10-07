ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company

A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
GREENWICH, CT
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered

COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Over 150,000 Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots a month before the Nov. 8 election that will decide the state's governor, secretary of state, attorney general and whether access to abortion will be a constitutional right. A total of 1.6 million people have requested absentee...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits

Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

