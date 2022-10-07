Penn State James Franklin talks 2023 recruiting; evaluating and grading the Lions after their 5-0 start, and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Bishop McDevitt’s Jaire Rawlison ‘emotional’ after getting his first college football offer
When Jaire Rawlison says he got emotional after Boston College offered him Tuesday it is easy to understand why. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Any college offer can be a life-changer for a young football player, but that first one is pretty, darned...
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Cowboys star Micah Parsons ‘will be accounted for every single play’ ahead of Week 6 matchup
Perhaps the biggest NFL game so far this year will be happening on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field as one of the best offenses the league has to offer goes toe-to-toe with arguably the best defensive team there currently is. With quarterback Jalen Hurts running the show, the Philadelphia...
Matt Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 1-4 start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
“Hey, Jones!”: Can PSU make McCarthy uneasy? How do Nits fare after byes? Are NFL QBs now untouchable?
As you might expect, the mailbag deals mainly with the Penn State @ Michigan showdown. But we also touch on whether the NFL should just go ahead and play two-hand touch with Tom Brady and certain star quarterbacks. And how have the Franklin-era Nittany Lions done historically after byes?. This,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0