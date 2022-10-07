ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

Suspect sentenced to life without parole for Sweetwater Capital Murder

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

SWEETWATER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A suspect has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for a Capital Murder case in Sweetwater.

Markes Buchanan received the life-without-parole sentence Thursday after being found guilty of Capital Murder in connection to the death of Tashaun Beavers.

Beavers was robbed and killed inside his home in Sweetwater in November 2019.

Sweetwater police: Man dies from gunshot wounds, foul play suspected

The trial to convict Buchanan began Monday and lasted 4 days.

“I am very pleased with the jury’s verdict,” said Sweetwater Police Chief Bryan Sheridan. “It
sends a powerful message that this type of crime will not be tolerated in Nolan County. It is
important that people know if you commit a heinous crime like this in our community that you will be held accountable.”

No further information has been released.

