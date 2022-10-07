Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Ask the Pediatrician: Why should children get the flu vaccine?
Q: Is the flu vaccine really necessary for healthy kids?. A: Flu—short for influenza—is an illness caused by a respiratory virus. The flu can spread rapidly through communities, as the virus is passed from person to person. When someone with the flu coughs or sneezes, the influenza virus...
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
MedicalXpress
Survey finds more than 40% of Americans misled others about having COVID-19 and use of precautions
Four of 10 Americans surveyed report that they were often less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or didn't comply with many of the disease's preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study led in part by University of Utah Health scientists. The most common reasons were wanting to feel normal and exercise personal freedom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
MedicalXpress
Home sensors can detect opioid withdrawal signs at night
Some smart home technology could help curb opioid overdose. A Washington State University pilot study showed that a set of noninvasive home sensors could provide accurate information about overnight restlessness and sleep problems for people recovering from opioid use disorder. Disrupted sleep is a major complaint of people trying to...
MedicalXpress
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
How to prevent tick bites this fall
As the weather cools down around the country, more people are taking the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. Whether it's camping, hiking or hunting, an infectious diseases expert at Baylor College of Medicine gives tips on how to prevent tick bites this fall. "There are a lot of things you...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
Omicron boosters for kids 5-12 are cleared by the FDA. The CDC's OK is the last step
Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, modified to target today's most common and contagious variant. The latest move may expand protection before an expected winter wave.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Hot flashes are not just uncomfortable but also could be hard on the heart
It's estimated that upward of 70% of women experience hot flashes sometime during the menopause transition. Although it has long been accepted that hot flashes can affect mental health and quality of life, accumulating research suggests a link between them and cardiovascular disease risk in women. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will highlight concerns linking hot flashes with heart health.
MedicalXpress
Medical history may help predict autism in young children, researchers find
Medical insurance claims might do more than help pay for health concerns; they could help predict them, according to new findings from an interdisciplinary Penn State research team published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics. The researchers developed machine learning models that assess the connections among hundreds of clinical variables, including doctor visits and health care services for seemingly unrelated medical conditions, to predict the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in young children.
MedicalXpress
Study explores links between people taking multiple medications and dementia diagnosis
People with dementia are likely to have taken more than three medications for other health conditions in the five years directly before their diagnosis, according to new research. The study is the first to provide an in-depth exploration of the links between evolving polypharmacy—which involves a patient being prescribed more...
MedicalXpress
Smartwatches can help guide COVID-19 testing
Researchers at Duke University have developed a way to use data collected from wearable devices like smartwatches to identify people with possible COVID-19 infections. This knowledge will enable health care workers to conduct testing more efficiently, as they'll be able to identify more positive cases using fewer tests and in less time. This improved efficiency can help address testing supply shortages during outbreaks of new variants and diseases and in settings where testing resources are scarce.
MedicalXpress
Old drugs offer new ways of treating bowel cancer
Old medicines, combined in new ways, are showing promise for treating bowel cancer, a group of University of Auckland researchers has found. "While there have been advances in treatments for this disease in recent years, the development of new medicines is expensive and time-consuming," lead researcher Professor Peter Shepherd says. "As a possible solution to this problem, our group has been investigating whether using old drugs in new ways could provide a faster and cheaper way of treating this disease."
Some babies missed communication milestones during pandemic lockdowns
When social interaction came to a halt during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, newborn babies missed out on vital communication milestones, researchers say.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine may be lifesaving for pregnant woman and their unborn children
Stillbirth is a recognized complication of COVID-19 in pregnant women caused by harmful changes to the placenta induced by the virus. Termed SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, it can render the placenta incapable of providing oxygen to the fetus, leading to stillbirth and neonatal death. Researchers now suggest that pregnant women who get the COVID-19 vaccine may be protected from SARS-CoV-2 placentitis and stillbirth. In a new article published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, researchers conclude that the vaccine not only protects pregnant women but may also be lifesaving for their unborn children.
MedicalXpress
New study identifies potential therapeutic target for colonic disorders
Colonic motility disorders, especially problems associated with constipation and diarrhea, are common in adults and children, greatly impacting quality of life. A new study in The American Journal of Pathology identifies neuropilin 2 (NRP2) as a novel regulator of distal colonic smooth muscle motility. Its ability to regulate cytoskeletal tone and restrain abnormal smooth muscle contraction may provide opportunities in the future to inhibit or activate signaling and thereby regulate smooth muscle activity in patients suffering from colonic motility disorders.
Comments / 0