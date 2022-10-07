Old medicines, combined in new ways, are showing promise for treating bowel cancer, a group of University of Auckland researchers has found. "While there have been advances in treatments for this disease in recent years, the development of new medicines is expensive and time-consuming," lead researcher Professor Peter Shepherd says. "As a possible solution to this problem, our group has been investigating whether using old drugs in new ways could provide a faster and cheaper way of treating this disease."

