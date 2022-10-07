Read full article on original website
Masters of the Universe Movie Gets Masterverse Figures From Mattel
Say what you want about the 1987 Masters of the Universe film starring Dolph Lundgren, but the designs for He-Man and Skeletor were pretty interesting. With the He-Man franchise celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Mattel dug deep to deliver new action figures based on the film. Granted, it's pretty clear they didn't get the rights to use Lundgren's likeness for He-Man like the Super7 figures from a few years back, but they are also a lot cheaper at $36.99 each.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
Werewolf by Night Star Teases Surprising Timeline for Character
Werewolf by Night was purposefully developed to avoid mentions of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to make it as self-contained as possible. As such, at no point in the picture is there a clue as to where to Halloween special lies on the timeline of the franchise. Disney+ has since put the Gael Garcia Bernal series as the newest project in its MCU "Timeline Order" after the events of every Disney+ series released to date and Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel's latest film release.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
MultiVersus Update Adds Stripe From Gremlins, Halloween Event, and More
A new MultiVersus update officially goes live today and will add Stripe from Gremlins as a new playable character for the free-to-play platform brawler. In addition to the new character, the video game from developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games will also add an upcoming Halloween event and cosmetics, big changes to the game's combo system, and more.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Snuck Past an Iconic Fullmetal Alchemist Record
Bleach is back, and honestly? It has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki then it does now. After a decade off the air, the Soul Reaper made his big return to television this week in a new anime. And now, it seems the series has broken an iconic record belonging to Fullmetal Alchemist.
Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series
The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.
Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Died Attempting to Save Another's Life, Says New Report
Earlier this year, the world was stunned to learn about the death of Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh. The shocking news surfaced in Japan as authorities discovered the artist's body off the coast of Okinawa following a brief search. And according to a new report, it seems Takahashi's last moments were spent attempting to save another after a riptide made itself known at Mermaid's Grotto.
Disney Removes Marvel Movie From Schedule, Shifts Other Dates
Walt Disney Studios has updated its release schedule, adding new films, retitling others, shifting some dates, and removing one Marvel Studios film from its schedule. The shifts come following the news that production of Marvel's Blade reboot is on hold after losing its director. Deadpool 3 has been delayed by two months, and Avengers: Secret Wars pushed back six months, though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains where it was. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Disney's first Planet of the Apes installment, is now appropriately titled on the schedule and remains set for a May 2024 release after beginning filming this week.
New Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Mod Lets Players Order a Real Pizza
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion might be well over a decade old at this point, but that hasn't prevented the game from retaining a lively community. Specifically, modders continue to tinker around with Oblivion quite a bit in the pursuit of keeping the 2007 RPG fresh by modern standards. And while there are plenty of mods for Oblivion that might improve the quality of the game, one of the latest that has now been released instead allows you to order a pizza that can be delivered to your own front door.
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/12/2022
Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
Marvel Fans Frustrated With Latest MCU Delays
After being bogged down by pre-production struggles, Marvel temporarily placed Blade on the back burner. After Bassam Tariq departed the project as its director earlier this month, Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite a script initially penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Once Marvel executives hit the pause button on the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire thriller, combined with the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closely intertwined when it comes to its storytelling, a snowball effect took place Tuesday morning.
