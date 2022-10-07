Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Trailer Released
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Spirited, an upcoming musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
ComicBook
Surprising Netflix Series Dominating Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has one of its original series dominating Rotten Tomatoes. Kid Cudi fans are rejoicing as Entergalactic sits at a 95% on the Tomatometer. The animated series sees Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Macauley Culkin navigating life in the city. When the first previews for Entergalactic dropped, a lot of viewers were struck by the impressive use of color and appealing animation. When the series debuted on September 30, it was an instant hit with critics. Add in the fact that Kid Cudi fans travel extremely well, and you have all the makings of a streaming sleeper hit. For the artist, it's a bit of validation for the decision to branch out and do something beyond music with your name up at the top of the marquee. (The accompanying music is also enjoying a boost as people revisit their favorite tracks after watching the gorgeous visuals.)
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Star Teases Surprising Timeline for Character
Werewolf by Night was purposefully developed to avoid mentions of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to make it as self-contained as possible. As such, at no point in the picture is there a clue as to where to Halloween special lies on the timeline of the franchise. Disney+ has since put the Gael Garcia Bernal series as the newest project in its MCU "Timeline Order" after the events of every Disney+ series released to date and Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel's latest film release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Sistas Returns for Season 5: Novi Brown Reacts to Sabrina's Shocking Arrest
Sabrina and Maurice have been friends and co-workers (for better or worse) since Sistas‘ first season. But cellmates? That would be a new one. The Tyler Perry drama returns for Season 5 tonight (BET, 9/8c), just two months after Sabrina and Maurice were arrested for conspiracy to commit bank robbery in the Season 4 finale — and it sounds like the twists have only just begun. “I was just as surprised as everybody else,” Novi Brown tells TVLine of the “unexpected” turn of events. “I was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s the story? Where’s it going?!'” On the topic of how Sabrina and...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Why Maggie and Negan Go to New York in TWD: Dead City
It's the question Walking Dead fans have been asking since the reveal of a Maggie and Negan spinoff: why are Maggie and Negan together in New York City, of all places? In March, AMC announced Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) would put their differences aside and travel together "into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland." More than 12 years post-zombie virus outbreak, this Dead City of the walker apocalypse is a crumbling metropolis "filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."
Aidy Bryant Explains Why Bowen Yang Is ‘Just Getting Started’ at ‘Saturday Night Live’
Not to sound like a cigar-in-mouth Hollywood blowhard, but Bowen Yang is a star. Bowen is effortlessly funny and a pillar at “Saturday Night Live.” Bowen is the emotional heart of “Fire Island.” Bowen looks perfectly placed on a red carpet in platform boots — a hunk for the ages. To audiences and our industry, he feels like an old friend — like he belongs, and we need him. So it’s easy to forget that Bowen is still new. He’s just starting his fourth year on “SNL.” I don’t mean this to diminish him. What I mean is, we have...
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Boimler Takes Command in a Clip From "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" (Exclusive)
The "Crisis Point" sequel that Star Trek: Lower Decks fans have been waiting for is finally here in this week's episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus." Paramount+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks' second sendup of Star Trek's cinematic entries. The clip picks up where the previous sneak peek left off. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), playing the role of Capt. Dagger, commands his ship, the USS Wayfarer, to come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos. The Romulan triplets they faced off against retreat, but "Dagger" decides to "let 'em run" while he ensures the Cerritos crew is safe. You can watch the clip from "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," debuting Thursday on Paramount+, above.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Frustrated With Latest MCU Delays
After being bogged down by pre-production struggles, Marvel temporarily placed Blade on the back burner. After Bassam Tariq departed the project as its director earlier this month, Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite a script initially penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Once Marvel executives hit the pause button on the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire thriller, combined with the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closely intertwined when it comes to its storytelling, a snowball effect took place Tuesday morning.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Announces Hiatus
Rick and Morty Season 6 has made it to a critical junction of the season, but Adult Swim has announced that the series will be taking a hiatus until later this Fall! The sixth season got off to an explosive start earlier this year as not only did the series drop some major teases for the future, but shook up the status quo quite a bit. But with the newest episode of the season, it seemed like things would be returning to normal as Rick not only fixed the portal gun but openly stated that the wacky usual adventures would be kicking back in.
Emily Ratajkowski to Launch New Podcast ‘High Low with EmRata’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emily Ratajkowski, the model and bestselling author of essay collection “My Body,” is ready to add “podcast host” to her resumé. “High Low with EmRata,” which Ratajkowski describes as “‘Call Her Daddy’ meets ‘Fresh Air,'” will launch Tuesday, November 1. “I decided I wanted to write the book before I ever would even think about a podcast, but it’s sort of a natural progression for me,” the 31 year-old tells Variety exclusively. “I’m very excited about producing the show and doing it in my own way.” Launching in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, “High Low with EmRata” will release two episodes...
Comments / 0