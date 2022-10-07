Netflix has one of its original series dominating Rotten Tomatoes. Kid Cudi fans are rejoicing as Entergalactic sits at a 95% on the Tomatometer. The animated series sees Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Macauley Culkin navigating life in the city. When the first previews for Entergalactic dropped, a lot of viewers were struck by the impressive use of color and appealing animation. When the series debuted on September 30, it was an instant hit with critics. Add in the fact that Kid Cudi fans travel extremely well, and you have all the makings of a streaming sleeper hit. For the artist, it's a bit of validation for the decision to branch out and do something beyond music with your name up at the top of the marquee. (The accompanying music is also enjoying a boost as people revisit their favorite tracks after watching the gorgeous visuals.)

