ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game
PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release
A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
ComicBook
PS5 Gets Great News for Future Availability
PlayStation fans who are still looking to buy Sony's PS5 console have today received great news about the video game hardware. Since releasing at the end of 2020, the PS5 has been extremely hard to come by. Nearly two years after launch, the PS5 still doesn't appear on the shelves of most retail stores, which means that the only way to buy the console is to do so the moment a restock happens online. Fortunately, if recent trends are any indication, it sounds like this might not continue to be true moving forward.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released
The Nintendo Switch hardware has been updated to version 15.0.0. The system update is a fairly small one in the grand scheme of things, adding some minor changes to the system's Bluetooth Audio options and the Nintendo Switch Online app. The location of the Bluetooth option has been moved, while the update now allows users to take screen captures in the Nintendo Switch Online app. The new software version also includes the usual stability improvements, though Nintendo has not offered anything more specific than that. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets Massive Times Square Advertisement
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a massive new advertisement in Times Square in New York City. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the entire entertainment industry and that means it pulls out all the stops for its marketing. This has resulted in some incredibly big ads such as commercials filled with celebrities, extremely expensive licensed music, and so on, the marketing budgets are often just as expensive or more expensive than many other video games. With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has put that on display in the lead-up to the game's release with ads filled with celebrities, product tie-ins, and more.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Has Temporarily Removed Two Heroes
Overwatch 2 players are currently unable to access two of the game's heroes. Activision Blizzard has revealed on Twitter that Bastion has been temporarily removed from all Overwatch 2 modes, while Torbjorn will be available exclusively in Quick Play. The publisher did not reveal any specific information regarding the removals, other than to note that it needs to "iron out a few bugs in their ability kits." At this time, there is no information on how long it will take before the two heroes are made available again in all modes, so players that main either character will have to settle for someone else in the meantime.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Bring Back Controversial Skin
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will naturally have its own collection of "skins" for players to acquire in the form of different Operators, but if recent leaks are any indication of what's to come, it looks like one of the more controversial skins from the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be returning. Leaks indicated that the "Roze" Operator will once again be present in Modern Warfare 2, a skin that players will remember all too well for the pay-to-win claims levied against it.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
