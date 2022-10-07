Overwatch 2 players are currently unable to access two of the game's heroes. Activision Blizzard has revealed on Twitter that Bastion has been temporarily removed from all Overwatch 2 modes, while Torbjorn will be available exclusively in Quick Play. The publisher did not reveal any specific information regarding the removals, other than to note that it needs to "iron out a few bugs in their ability kits." At this time, there is no information on how long it will take before the two heroes are made available again in all modes, so players that main either character will have to settle for someone else in the meantime.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO