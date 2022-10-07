ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Girls soccer: 2022 Morris County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

By Nick Gantaifis, Morristown Daily Record
 5 days ago
The stage is set for the Morris County girls soccer tournament.

Mount Olive was awarded the top seed and four other schools earned a first-round bye in the 27-team single-elimination tournament.

Defending champion Chatham is the No. 2 seed, followed by Morris Knolls, West Morris and Madison.

Preliminary round games will start on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the higher seed, with first round games following on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The quarterfinals will be played Oct. 15 at Mendham High School. Randolph will host the semifinals on Oct. 18 and the championship match will be played on Oct. 22 at Roxbury.

Preliminary round

(27) St. Elizabeth at (7) Mendham

(26) Dover at (6) Pequannock

(25) Morris Hills at (8) Hanover Park

(24) Boonton at (9) Randolph

(23) Morris Catholic at (10) Morristown

(22) Butler at (11) Parsippany Hills

(21) Villa Walsh at (12) Roxbury

(20) Montville at (13) Mountain Lakes

(19) Whippany Park at (14) Kinnelon

(18) Parsippany at (15) Jefferson

(17) Morris Tech at (16) Morristown Beard

First round

Oct. 12 at higher seed

(1)Mount Olive vs. 16/17 winner

(2) Chatham vs. 15/18 winner

(5) Madison vs. 12/21 winner

(4) West Morris vs. 13/20 winner

(3) Morris Knolls vs. 14/19 winner

Quarterfinals

Oct. 15 at Mendham

Semifinals

Oct. 18 at Randolph

Finals

Oct. 22 at Roxbury

