TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 – 12, 2022

Friday, October 07, 2022 | 09:19am

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 10/10 – 10/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on I-24 W to Briley West ramp to saw, repair and seal concrete.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks to install overhead sign gantries from MM 60 to 70.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for degrassing and milling shoulders.

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for degrassing and milling shoulders.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving.

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· 10/15, 7a.m. – 7 p.m., The off ramp from I-40W to U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to mill and pave.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The sealing of I-40 from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County Line (LM 7.15)

· 10/10 – 10/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to apply a high performance fog seal

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County (MM 176 – 184)

· Eastbound 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. & Westbound 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations on I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. line for the resurfacing of I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, (excluding weekends) 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be full and partial ramp closures on I-65 SB at Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB on ramp, to saw damaged concrete.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation. (mm 86)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes willl remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway and traffic control maintenance. One lane will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

Resurfacing of I-65 from the Marshall County Line to near SR-99

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m ., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 North and South bound lanes for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 35 – 45)

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. (MM 46.3 – 52.9)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the Westbound and Eastbound direction of I-24 in Montgomery County.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· 10/6, 10/10 & 10/11, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M ., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for barrier rail installation.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m ., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the Northbound and Southbound direction of I-65 in Maury County.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· 10/6, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for bridge joint repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB direction of I-65 in Maury County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and guardrail installation.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay

· 10/10 – 10/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions for thin lift epoxy overlay. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading,d rainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Charlotte Pike for concrete island removal and replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

· 10/6 – 10/12, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a right lane closure on SR 1 WB for gas line removal.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from South of Gifford Place to the Robertson County line, including concrete overlayed bridge deck repair and thin epoxy overlay

· 10/6 – 10/12, 9 A.M., 3 P.M., There will be lane closures in various locations for Bridge deck and epoxy.

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· 10/10 – 10/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for sign installation and concrete work.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Grading, drainage, bridge and paving on I-65 and SR 99

· 10/9, 6 a.m. – noon, There will be temporary intermittent road closures on SR 99 to transfer communications lines.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on SR 106 from near SR254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike

· 9 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for paving and striping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 10/7 8 p.m. continuously until 10/10 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Briley Pkwy west to I-24 west ramp and Brick Church NB to Briley Pkwy W to repair damaged concrete. There will be a single, right lane closure from Briley Pkwy W @ Brick Church to Briley west and I-24(Exit 18A) during the concrete pour.

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for final striping and rumble strip installation. Temporary ramp closures may be needed also.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure daily on Brick Church Pk for signal work and guardrail installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 on Wednesday (09/14) from 9AM to 3PM, therefore delays are expected. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR-13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR-149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 236

The resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

· Daily, 8 a.m. –3:30 p.m., There will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Gils Street will be closed for the installation of water main.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, and construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m ., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for milling and paving operations.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a lane closure for degrassing and milling.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

· 10/6, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Work is being done at the I-24W and I-40W split at mm 211. Lanes 1 and 2 (lanes to I-40 W) to be closed for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Media Sign Inspections

· 10/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m ., There will be lane closure on both EB and WB directions for Median Sign Inspections.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Repairing navigational Bridge lights on both sides

· 10/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure on both EB and WB directions the shoulders will also be closed

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Median Sign Inspections

· 10/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closure on both EB and WB directions for Median Sign Inspections.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving

· 10/11, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closure for milling and paving operations in the northbound lanes at MM109 -108.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Cutting and trimming vegetation off of Roadway Signs

· 10/8, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., Lane closures for Cutting and trimming vegetation off of Roadway Signs at MM 108 – 109

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Bridge Inspection

· 10/11 – 10/12. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating EB and WB lane closures for the inspection of bridge MM15 – 20

