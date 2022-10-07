ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avène sale: Shop Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s skincare faves for 25% off

By Hannah Southwick
 5 days ago

Not every skincare product in celebrities’ bathrooms will bust your budget.

From models like Hailey Bieber to moguls like Gwyneth Paltrow, countless stars love French drugstore brand Avène.

And right now, during the Avène Friends & Family Sale , all you’ll need is the promo code FRIENDS25 to score 25% off a slew of A-lister-approved products.

The buzzy brand is known for formulas featuring soothing thermal spring water from Avène, a village in southwest France.

But with the online sale running through October 10, there’s no need to be book a flight to score savings on these celeb-loved lip balms, face creams and more.

Below, refresh your skincare routine with a selection of stars’ favorite Avène products.

Avène Thermal Spring Water ($14, originally $19)
Avéne

This thermal water spray — designed to “smooth, soften and calm sensitive skin” — has been springing up all over Hollywood. Its famous fans include everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow , Irina Shayk and Angelina Jolie to Spencer Pratt, who’s so obsessed with the stuff he told Refinery29 he spritzes some on about “five times a day.”

Avène Cicalfate Restorative Protective Cream ($32, originally $42)
Let’s face it: A lot of celebrity-approved creams will run you upwards of $100. One exception? This Hailey Bieber-approved hydrating potion from Avène.

“For the past week, my skin has been a little angry and irritated,” she told followers in a TikTok this summer, before calling the restorative formula one of the products she reaches for to “help calm and heal the skin while keeping bacteria away.”

Avène Cicalfate Lips Restorative Lip Cream ($14, originally $18)
Avéne

Don’t let the sale fly by without snagging Kendall Jenner’s airport must-have. When Allure asked what product she can’t live without while traveling, the model gushed about this nourishing lip cream.

“I always need a good Chapstick. You know, you get dry in the air,” she told the magazine. “I have Avène Lip Cream in the squeeze tube.”

Avène Cleansing Foam ($17, originally $22)
Avéne

Looking to add a celebrity-approved step to your skincare routine? Lucy Hale once listed this foaming cleanser among her everyday essentials, telling Teen Vogue she tops things off with the brand’s Light Hydrating Emulsion ($26, originally $35) on days she’s not “breaking out.”



