Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 6

BOYS SOCCER

AKRON NORTH 3, NEW PHILADELPHIA 1

Records: New Philadelphia 5-7-0.

HARRISON CENTRAL 5, SANDY VALLEY 1

Records: Harrison Central 6-8-0, Sandy Valley 1-11-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINERVA 3, CARROLLTON 1

Minerva: Goals-Kyleigh Lippincott, Ireland Kirkpatrick, Kaylie Lovess. Saves-McKayden Kirkpatrick 8. Carrollton: Goal-Danielle Elson. Saves-Ryleigh Hanenkrat 14. Records: Minerva 6-9-1, 1-4-0 EBC; Carrollton 10-5-0, 0-4-0.

ASHLAND 1, NEW PHILADELPHIA 0

Records: New Philadelphia 10-3-1, 4-2-1 OCC; Ashland 6-6-3, 5-1-1.

HARRISON CENTRAL 3, INDIAN CREEK 3

Records: Harrison Central 7-7-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

DIVISION I SECTIONAL

Dover doubles

Quarterfinals: Kaitlyn Hines-Avery Contini (Dover) lost to Angelina Koinoglou-Claire Wood (Hoover) 6-0, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, DOVER 22-14-14

Dover: Quincey Werntz 2 points, 5 digs, 2 kills, 20 assists; Caroline Hanner 6 points, 3 aces, 5 kills; Chera Schmidt 6 points, 1 ace, 7 digs; Madeline Fockler 1 point, 7 digs; Mackenzie Neininger 5 kills, 2 blocks; Hailey Kuecher 4 kills, 1 block. JV: Wadsworth won.

MARTINS FERRY 25-25-25, HARRISON CENTRAL 23-18-18

Harrison Central: AnnMarie Corder 9 kills; Olivia Tonkovich 22 assists; Maddy Butler 23 digs; Danica Rensi 9 points; Nadia Tweedy 2 blocks. JV: Martins Ferry won.

HILAND 25-25-25, INDIAN VALLEY 13-12-20

Hiland: Ava Troyer 11 kills, 2 blocks; Haley Yoder 11 kills, 12 digs; Ava Weaver 30 assists; Allie Beun 2 aces, 12 digs. Indian Valley: Sadie Dryden 1 point, 19 assists, 1 kill, 16 digs; Gabby Meade 2 points, 2 assists, 2 kills, 8 dogs, 3 blocks; Kadee Hickenbottom 8 kills, 3 digs, 1 block. JV: Hiland 25-21, 18-25, 25-14. Frosh: Indian Valley 25-23, 25-19. Records: Hiland 17-2, 9-2 IVC.

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 25-25-25, STRASBURG 17-13-19

Central Catholic: Maddie Ferrell 12 kills, 20 digs, 11 assists; Reece Triplett 4 aces, 18 points, 9 kills; Rylee Dillon 21 digs; Jordyn Caldwell 15 assists, 9 kills; Taryn Sunderlin 5 kills, 4 digs; Khloe Trivoli 6 kills, 2 blocks; Julia Sciarretti 13 digs, 2 aces. Strasburg: Maggie Richards 4 points, 5 kills; Zoey Minard 4 points, 13 digs; Audrey Allensworth 10 digs. Riley Thomas 5 kills; Aubrey Thomas 9 assists, 8 digs. JV: Central Catholic 26-24, 25-22. Records: Central Catholic 12-6, 9-1 IVC.

NEW PHILADELPHIA 25-25-25, MANSFIELD MADISON 19-22-21

New Philadelphia: Sidney Vandall 10 points, 3 aces, 9 kills, 15 digs; Brooklyn Crowell 13 kills, 8 digs; Kyla Winters 6 kills; Makayla Tyson 13 points, 8 digs; Jordynne Weese 5 kills; Kallyn Perks 30 assists, 9 digs; Ali Voll 20 digs. JV: New Philadelphia 25-13, 25-15. Records: New Philadelphia 16-5, 11-3 OCC.

TUSKY VALLEY 25-25-23-21-15, GARAWAY 23-23-25-25-13

Tusky Valley: Levengood 12 kills, 33 digs; Haas 24 assists, 14 points; Spivey 6 blocks. Garaway: Morgan Schlabach 24 kills, 22 digs, 3 blocks; Nicole Custer 9 kills; Candace Sparling 5 aces; Shelby Gerber 38 assists, 18 digs; Morgan Ryan 5 blocks; Jordyn Keim 22 digs. Records: Garaway 10-9, 4-6 IVC.

HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 25-25-23-15-15, MALVERN 22-18-25-25-9

Malvern: Olivia Brothers 16 points, 3 aces, 24 assists; Maddie Powers 16 points, 3 aces, 13 kills, 29 digs; Audrey Sikorsky 15 kills. JV: Heartland Christian 25-22, 23-25, 28-26. Records: Malvern 6-13.

SANDY VALLEY 31-25-25, RIDGEWOOD 29-21-22

Sandy Valley: Zoe Ward 13 points, 34 assists, 4 blocks; Lexi Tucci 19 kills, 10 points, 7 digs; Demi Faiello 21 digs; Miah Delaney 11 kills, 13 digs, 8 points, 3 aces. Ridgewood: Kya Masloski 6 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Megan Mainwaring 6 kills, 2 blocks; Haylee Adkins 3 aces; Kaidence Smith 7 points; Skylar Wright 6 points; Kelley Masloski 15 assists; Kaelynn Robinson 11 digs; Kadin Belt 11 digs. JV: Ridgewood won. Records: Sandy Valley 17-3.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Indian Valley 8th 25-25, East Canton 7-8

Indian Valley 7th 25-25, East Canton 11-15

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL

Dover 36, Boardman 12: Jack Judkins 2 touchdown runs and 2 TD passes to Justice Hughes and Robbie Copple. 2-point conversions by Judkins, Brody Burtscher and Hughes. Dover is 7-1, Boardman 4-2-1.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Football

Dover at Boardman, 7 p.m.

Lexington at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Claymont, 7 p.m.

Garaway at Tusky Valley, 7 p.m.

East Canton at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Indian Valley at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown at Malvern, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Buckeye Trail, 7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Richmond Edison, 7 p.m.

Fairless at Akron Manchester, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at Salem, 7 p.m.

Marlington at Minerva, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Cross Country

Dover at OVAC Championships (at Cambridge), 10 a.m.

New Philadelphia at Marion Harding Invitational, 9 a.m.

Claymont at Medina Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Tusky Valley, Strasburg, Sandy Valley, Malvern, Fairless at Tuslaw Invitational, 9 a.m.

Indian Valley, Garaway at Stow Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

John Glenn at New Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Carrollton, 1 p.m.

Coshocton at Sandy Valley, 3 p.m.

Harrison Central at Indian Creek, noon

Minerva at River View, 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Coshocton at Sandy Valley, 1 p.m.

Fairless at Tuslaw, 1 p.m.

East Liverpool at Minerva, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Dover, New Philadelphia at Division I sectional (Jackson Park), 9 a.m.

Claymont at Division II sectional (Jackson Park), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Ridgewood at Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

Newcomerstown at Marietta, 10 a.m.

River Valley at Carrollton, noon

Minerva at East Liverpool, noon