Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins iconic Supreme Court official portrait

The most junior Supreme Court member, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson , is finally in the iconic portrait of the nine-member bench following her first week of oral arguments.

The Supreme Court has kept its tradition of taking a photo of the justices standing and sitting in order of seniority since 1867. For years, the court has agreed to only take a group photo when a new justice is appointed to the bench.

"Since 1941, the group photograph has been taken in the Supreme Court Building, which helped standardize it even further. All of the visual elements familiar today fell into place when the first officially approved group photograph was taken, in color, in 1965," the Supreme Court notes on its webpage .

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The new photo depicts the last four justices nominated to the Supreme Court standing behind the most senior justices, who are sitting alongside Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson is seen standing next to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, former President Donald Trump's second of three high court nominees.

Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to succeed retired Justice Stephen Breyer earlier this year, is the first black woman on the high court and helped set the record for the most number of female justices on the high court at the same time, which is now at four.

Senators voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson earlier this year, notably earning the votes of Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).