Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Devil in the White City director Todd Field exits series following Keanu Reeves' departure
The Devil in the White City has hit another snag. Just days after it was announced that star Keanu Reeves was leaving the Hulu and Paramount TV series, director and executive producer Todd Field has also departed, EW can confirm. A reason has not been given for the departure of...
11 Times Major TV And Movie Productions Altered Their Plots To Save Some Cash
A whole new set? In this economy?!
EW.com
'Men in Black 3' ending: Utter time travel nonsense
Men in Black 3 had a troubled production cycle. Filming shut down for several months. A rotating cast of screenwriters tried to fix a screenplay that was never quite finished. Will Smith started a minor war with Lower Manhattan, thanks to a trailer big enough to qualify as a sovereign state. All the bad press prepared you for a travesty: a mess like John Carter, or an overlong wreck like Waterworld, or an exercise in tonal incoherence like Jonah Hex. But for the most part, Men in Black 3 does not show any signs of being a runaway production. It's bright. It's colorful. Will Smith's riffs have a decent hit-to-miss ratio. Josh Brolin is brilliant as a younger, less morose Tommy Lee Jones. The jokes about the 1960s aren't new — Austin Powers got there over a decade ago. But Men in Black 3 was never an ambitious movie, unless you consider "Be better than Men in Black 2" a genuine ambition. This is a well-oiled studio concoction; whatever went wrong with the production has been sandpapered down by a million visual effects engineers.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Angela Lansbury, legendary Murder She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast actress, dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, the dignified stage and screen actress who played devious dames on Broadway and in the movies, and starred on the long-running TV mystery series Murder, She Wrote, died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 96. Lansbury's family announced the news and said she died peacefully...
EW.com
Sydney Sweeney to star in and executive produce new Barbarella film at Sony
Sydney Sweeney is the new Queen of the Galaxy. The Emmy-nominated star of The White Lotus and Euphoria has been tapped to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella film for Sony Pictures, EW can confirm. The 1968 original, which was directed by Roger Vadim, was based on Jean-Claude...
Comments / 0