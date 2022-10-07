ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
WBIR

Lawsuit against city in fatal KPD crash resolved for $300K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of a Knoxville man killed last year when a speeding Knoxville Police Department officer slammed into him in the middle of the night has reached a legal settlement. Mauricio Luna’s mother sued the city and now former officer Cody Klingmann in Knox County Circuit...
WBIR

Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
WATE

Holston Hills Road fatal shooting victim identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road near the Holston River Park around 8:30 p.m. According...
WBIR

Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department will participate in No-Shave November and October to raise cancer awareness, according to SPD's Facebook post. This will mark the fifth year that SPD has participated in the national program, and like last year, it will be extended to include October, said SPD.
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
