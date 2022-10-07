Read full article on original website
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
