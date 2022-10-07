ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro K Line, connecting Crenshaw District to Westchester, opens to the public today

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

LA Metro's new K Line officially opens to the public 02:14

The Metro K Line opens today, connecting the Crenshaw District to Westchester, giving South Los Angeles the first extensive rail service since the 1950s.

LOS ANGELES, CA -AUGUST 22, 2022:A metro train, traveling on the new K Line, makes its way along Crenshaw Blvd. in Los Angeles, during a test run. Metros K Line (Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project) will extend light rail from the existing Metro E Line (Expo) at Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevards to the Metro C Line. While the rail line includes 8 new stations, only 7 will be open in the fall of 2022. The train will travel 8.5 miles and will serve the cities of Los Angeles, Inglewood, and El Segundo and portions of unincorporated Los Angeles County. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Mel Melcon

The K Line opens at noon to passengers. Fare on the K Line, as well as across the Metro system, is free through Sunday to celebrate the new line.

The northern-most point of the line is the Expo/Crenshaw station at the intersection of Crenshaw and Exposition boulevards. The line heads south along Crenshaw Boulevard, with stations at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Leimert Park and Hyde Park. The southern half of the line uses the Harbor Subdivision right-of-way, with stations in Fairview Heights and downtown Inglewood, ending at the Westchester/Veterans Station, near La Cienega Boulevard and Florence Avenue.

The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and wanted to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: L.A. Metro K line Leimert Park station along Crenshaw Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. L.A. Metro K line, the 8Â½-mile line runs from the Adams District through the heart of historically Black Los Angeles and will eventually offer a path to connect to the Los Angeles Airport and the South Bay. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gary Coronado

"The K Line is integral to Los Angeles' transportation future," he said. "It will open doors of opportunity for riders across our region and help make Los Angeles a more accessible, sustainable, and inclusive city."

to the C Line's Aviation/LAX Station. A station at Aviation and Century boulevards is set to open in fall 2023 and the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station in late 2024.

CBS LA

Rep. Karen Bass looks to build off existing programs to tackle homelessness crisis

After 12 years in congress, Rep. Karen Bass is leaving the United States Capitol in hopes of running Los Angeles' City Hall. She's made it clear that if she's elected to the city's top office her No. 1 priority would be to get a handle on the homelessness crisis. "If I have the privilege and honor of being elected mayor there is no question, day one is declaring a state of emergency to address the people who are on our streets," Bass said. Using the powers granted to her in a state of emergency, Bass said that she wants to get 15,000 unhoused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilmembers planned to divide Koreatown, according to leaked discussion

Activists in the diverse and densely populated Koreatown are outraged after hearing the racist remarks from former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez."I see a lot of little short dark people," said Martinez said in the leaked audio obtained by Knock L.A. In the leaked audio, Councilmember Gil Cedillo specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the "little ones" Martinez was referring to. "The fact that she would target and disparage a particular set of any group is disgusting," said Jamie Penn, president of the Wilshire-Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. "But such a large group that makes up such a representative of the population of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Leaked audio from LA Councilmembers also revealed redistricting strategies

A leaked audio recording Sunday that led Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez to resign from her post of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official also included revealing discussions around last year's process of redrawing council district boundaries.Martinez resigned Monday after public outcry over racist comments.Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments "Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions."These comments have no place in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Linus Traffic#Metro Transit#South Los Angeles#New Line#Downtown Los Angeles#La Metro#The Metro K Line#Exposition Boulevards#Los Angeles Times#Getty Images
