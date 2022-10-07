Read full article on original website
‘Logan’ Director Reacts To Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return
James Mangold recently took to Twitter to comment on Hugh Jackman’s surprising reprisal of the Wolverine role. His initial response to the news that Jackman would show up in Deadpool 3 was just a gif of Wolverine dying in Mangold’s own 2017 film Logan. This led tons of people to believe that he was upset about the decision for Jackman to play Wolverine again. That would be understandable, given the kind of downer note that Wolverine went out on, but it seems that's not the case.
Kiki Layne Says Most of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Role Was Cut From Film
Kiki Layne took to Instagram to discuss her recent film Don’t Worry Darling. Unfortunately, she didn’t end up in very much of the final cut at all. Rumors have been swirling around about discord on the movie’s set, but director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh have denied anything like that happened. There were also social media rumors about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the film’s premiere, but those rumors were also shut down.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 6: Full Easter Egg Breakdown
There’s some big teases in the works this week on She-Hulk, but if you aren’t super familiar with Marvel Comics, you might have missed some of them. A big subplot on this episode is a website named Intelligencia, where online trolls gather to mock She-Hulk. But the site is a clue to where the show is headed — because in Marvel’s Hulk comics, the Intelligencia is the name of a group of super-smart super-villains that band together to fight the Hulk. Their membership includes the Leader, who appeared in The Incredible Hulk way back in 2008 and has already been announced as an antagonist in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie.
A New Pinhead Debuts in First ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Trailer
A new Pinhead rises. Or is it a new Pinhead raises, in this case?. For the first time in four years there is a new Hellraiser movie, this one coming to streaming next month on Hulu. The film is perhaps most notable for its newly reimagined version of Pinhead, the series’ signature villain, played most often by Doug Bradley in the old movies. The character has been reconceived for this film (although, y’know, still with the pins in the head and whatnot) and played by Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q’s Jamie Clayton.
‘Star Trek 4’ Removed From Release Calendar
This has really been a long voyage home. The sad ongoing saga of Star Trek 4 has gotten even sadder, as Paramount has removed the project from its upcoming release calendar. They had previously slated the film to open in theaters on December 22, 2023. This is just the latest...
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Not Connected to ‘Cobra Kai’
Fans of Cobra Kai will probably be just as confused as everyone else on this one. It seems the just-announced new Karate Kid film won’t be related to Cobra Kai in any way. Despite the major success of the Netflix show, the upcoming film is doing its own thing. We don’t know too much of the plot details at the moment, just that the movie will be “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”
‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Attempt to Explain How Wolverine Is Alive
It does not feel like an understatement to say that the whole of Marvel fandom was shocked yesterday when Ryan Reynolds quietly announced that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine — and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time — in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Jackman’s last appearance as Wolverine, in 2017’s Logan, was billed as his last appearance as Wolverine. Also, he, y’know, dies in it. Quite conclusively. It does not really leave room for a sequel, at least not one starring an alive Wolverine.
Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
‘James Bond’ Producers Looking For a New 007 Who Will Commit to 10 Years of Movies
Many names have been put forth to play James Bond, but thus far no one has been chosen to play the iconic spy next. Daniel Craig has had a decent tenure, playing 007 in five films. He’s not quite the longest-running Bond, but five movies are nothing to sneeze at. He was becoming a pretty big star when he started, and he’s been doing it for nearly 20 years.
Ryan Reynolds May Have Revealed ‘ Deadpool 3’ Plot a Year Ago
Speculation about the plot details for Deadpool 3 has been everywhere, but we might have more hints than we think. The execs at Marvel and Disney are usually pretty tight-lipped about this kind of thing until we have a trailer, and sometimes, even after. That being said, all it took was a little bit of digging through Twitter to get some potential context.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: A Wilde Thriller, With Some Styles
Life is perfect in the town of Victory. The houses are spotless. The lawns are as green as emeralds, even though Victory sits in the middle of an arid desert. Everyone is gorgeous, dressed in the most magnificent 1950s clothes. There seems to be no crime, no police, and no worries. While their husbands go to work at some underground lab where they engineer “the development of progressive materials,” the wives get to take ballet classes and shop. They ride the trolley into town as the sun shines down with perfect magic hour light.
What ‘Black Adam’s Rating Means For DC’s Newest Superhero
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title ofNext Film
It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
‘Andor’ Reviews Call It a Unique Star Wars Series
We are officially spoiled with Star Wars TV shows. The last one, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just ended on Disney+ three months ago, and the new one, Andor, is already here. This latest show is a prequel to a prequel; set five years before the events of Rogue One it shows how Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) became a pivotal figure in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.
‘Armor Wars’ Series Will Now Be a Movie
Okay maybe Armor Wars was a little too ambitious. How about just one armor war instead?. The title will probably remain Armor Wars — that was the name of the Iron Man comics storyline that the concept is based on — but what was originally conceived as a TV series for Disney+ is now being reworked as a movie.
‘Loki’s Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Marvel continues to staff up its upcoming two-part Avengers sequels, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. In recent weeks, we heard that Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton would direct, from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. While Secret Wars has yet to find (or at least announce) a director, it looks like a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran will return to write its script.
‘Werewolf By Night’ Reviews Say It’s Marvel Horror Done Right
Disney+'s first Halloween special is finally coming out, and critics are loving it. It's not out on the streaming platform for the public to view just yet... but it’s coming very soon. Werewolf By Night will hit Disney+ on October 7. A Werewolf By Night project has actually been in the works since roughly 2001. The special itself is directed by Michael Giacchino, a first-time director, but long-time Marvel composer.
Kevin Feige Hints That Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’
The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Just FYI. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
