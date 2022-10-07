ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Best Of Rising: Oct. 3-5, 2022

By Kbrickhouse
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWtJA_0iQ6hRZ000

Rogan: POTUS ‘TOO FAR GONE’ Cognitively, I’d Vote TRUMP Over Biden

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently commented on President Biden’s mental and physical health during an interview. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Robby Soave: NIH gives EcoHealth Alliance another $600K, More LAB LEAK-CONNECTED research on bats?

Robby Soave discusses the National Institutes of Health giving EcoHealth Alliance $600,000.

Hanna Trudo: Progressives looking for NEW leaders to pick up Sanders-Warren mantle

Senior political correspondent at The Hill, Hanna Trudo, weighs in on progressives seeking a new generation of fresh leaders.

Batya & Robby REACT: CNN sued by Donald Trump for defamation, $475M in damages sought

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN for defamation, and is seeking $475 million in punitive damages. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Poll: Latino voters siding with GOP on crime & economy, Democrat’s advantage SHRINKING

Staff Writer at The Hill, Rafael Bernal, weighs in on new polling showing the Democratic advantage among Latino voters declining from prior election cycles.

Voters DISAPPROVE of Biden’s job performance, inflation most important midterm issue: POLL

Advisor at Decision Desk HQ, Scott Tranter, breaks down on a new NewsNation-Decision Desk HQ poll, including voters’ thoughts on 2024 candidates, and issues such as inflation, Covid, and the War in Ukraine.

Briahna & Robby DEBATE: Who is RESPONSIBLE for Nord Stream Pipeline explosion?

Swedish investigators into the early findings of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions say evidence of “detonations” was found, but a suspect has not be identified.

The Debrief: McConnell, Murkowski feud REVEALED. Top races to watch in 2022 midterms

The Hill’s Editor-In-Chief, Bob Cusack, sits down with Robby Soave to discuss The Hill’s top headlines.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Rising: October 12, 2022

NATO to hold NUCLEAR DETERRENCE exercise, Elon Musk accused of COLLUDING WITH PUTIN NATO is set to go forward next week with flying nuclear-capable aircraft as part of a long-planned annual deterrence exercise, despite escalating tensions between the West and Russia. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss. President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Democratic optimism grows in battle for House

With a month remaining before the midterm elections, House Democrats are in a position where few expected them to be even just a few months ago: competitive. While the nation’s top political handicappers remain confident that Republicans will win control of the lower chamber in November, the expected margins have shrunk considerably heading into the home stretch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern

Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Defamation#Explosions#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nih#Ecohealth Alliance#Batya Robby#Cnn#Latino#Gop#Democratic#Decision Desk Hq#Briahna Robby
The Hill

Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll

A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

White House names negotiator for global pandemic accord

The Biden administration on Tuesday appointed former U.N. ambassador Pamela Hamamoto to lead U.S. negotiations for the proposed global pandemic accord at the World Health Organization (WHO). The announcement highlights how seriously the Biden administration is taking the negotiations over the accord to prevent and respond to future pandemics, which WHO member countries agreed to…
POTUS
The Hill

Biden: ‘I believe I can beat Donald Trump again’

President Biden on Tuesday expressed confidence he could beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup as the two men openly tease the prospect of running again. Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he’ll focus on whether he’ll seek another term after the midterm elections in November. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

721K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy