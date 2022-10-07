Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers

Read full article on original website
Related
Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Staten Island among 11 firefighters across the state honored in Albany
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Westerleigh was one of 11 firefighters commemorated at the 25th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday. “We gather today to honor 11 brave firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties to keep their...
‘Not happy with my government’: As concerns about meeting basic needs mount, more buses with migrants arrive on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Families seeking asylum in the United States arrived to hotel in Travis Monday night as Mayor Eric Adams clambered to address the surge of migrants within the five boroughs. A bus holding around one dozen people dropped off passengers at the Comfort Inn just after...
‘Live Long and Prosper’: Sci-fi writer Theodore Sturgeon’s home for sale on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever wonder who penned the famous Vulcan salute? Well, he’s from Staten Island. Theodore Sturgeon, a born-and-raised Staten Islander, wrote the famous 1979 “Star Trek” episode, “Amok Time,” in which Spock did the Vulcan salute for the first time. Sturgeon,...
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say on migrants being housed in hotels in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Debate continues to rage over the housing of newly arrived migrants in hotels in Travis. The arrivals came here from other countries and were transported to New York City from Southern states like Texas and Florida after crossing the border as asylum seekers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Amazon Fresh opening on Staten Island? Here are the latest signs the supermarket is coming.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re grabbing a cup of coffee at the Hylan Commons in New Dorp and need a WiFi connection, Amazon has got you covered. The goliath e-tailer -- who will still not confirm whether or not it is opening a supermarket in the borough -- is now hosting a public WiFi hotspot titled “Amazon Guest” in the shopping center. And it’s fully functional and ready to use.
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
‘They have a gun now.’ In his native language, Staten Island convenience store owner sent a desperate message for help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Last Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., a pair of armed thieves barged into a Port Richmond convenience store demanding cash from the register. With a gun to his temple, the owner of Post Avenue Convenience made the choice to comply with the demands of assailants threatening to take his life, he told the Advance/SILive.com.
NYPD: Car stop nets Man, 27, with alleged drugs and gun in Jaguar
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 27-year-old man allegedly was caught with drugs and a gun inside his car during a car stop in Tompkinsville. Antuan Alford who lives on Broadway in West Brighton was apprehended on Tuesday at about 12:54 p.m. on Tompkins Circle, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Best global eats on Staten Island: Taco time and Mexican pizza at Oaxaca Deli
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels took us to Peru and now we head South of the Border.
Landlord: South Shore restaurant stiffed me on rent during pandemic. So City Marshal seized it – in September.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A City Marshal seized Cabo restaurant, giving back the premises at 96 Page Avenue in Richmond Valley to its landlord. The legal possession notice was posted on the front door of the former Mexican eatery this week. Cabo was considered by some neighbors to be...
weatherboy.com
New England Seismic Activity Wanes After Quakes in New York, New Hampshire
According to USGS, three weak earthquakes hit New England last week; however, activity has since waned with no seismic activity since Friday and Saturday’s quakes in New York and New Hampshire. The earthquakes were too weak to create any damage and were likely too weak to be felt by many people.
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
wild941.com
Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady
Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
These 10 Staten Island schools performed the strongest on state reading exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, it marked the first time in two years that parents and schools were able to see the progress students made in the subjects. It also gave a clear...
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Concord on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Christian Pentecostal Church, 1020 Targee St. In recent years, active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of concern throughout...
constructiondive.com
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0