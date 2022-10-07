Read full article on original website
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Jackson group on mission to do random acts of kindness
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With bags filled with everyday supplies, Chrissy Siders and her team at True Community Credit Union set out on a mission they call Random Acts of Kindness Day. “My hope is that people will understand that kindness will make all the difference in the world,” said Siders, the CEO of the […]
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Manufacturing Day Tours. Manufacturing Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders. As manufacturers seek to fill 4 million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade, MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Public tours today: LeMatic (2410 W. Main St., Jackson 49203) @ 5:30 PM. Advance Turning (4005 Morrill Rd. Jackson 49201) @ 5:45 PM. All are welcome. Please be sure to wear closed-toe shoes when attending facility tours.
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, October 12, 2022
American 1 Shred Day. American 1 Credit Union is hosting a Shred Day event from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, October 12, at the Jackson YMCA (127 W Wesley St. in Jackson). American 1 uses reputable shred companies to bring a shredding truck on-site to Shred Day and can shred your documents before you leave the site. The shred companies properly dispose of and recycle all material in a secure process, so no personal information is vulnerable. For more information, visit american1cu.org/shred-days or on Facebook at Facebook.com/American1CreditUnion.
WKHM
McKibbin Media Group to open additional studio in downtown Jackson
Jackson, Mich. – McKibbin Media Group (MMG) is pleased to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new downtown broadcast studio. The ribbon cutting event will take place on Tuesday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 134 W. Michigan Avenue. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
Former Lansing firefighter wins $1M in workplace lawsuit
A former firefighter with the city of Lansing has won a lawsuit over claims of a hostile work environment.
WILX-TV
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
WKHM
Brooklyn Bank Robbery Forces Soft Lockdown for Columbia Elementary Schools
Parents of Columbia School Districts Elementary Schools, located at 320 and 321 School Street, received a text around 2:40 pm this afternoon (October 11, 2022) notifying them that the buildings had been placed into a “soft” lockdown. The text notification went on to say that the measure was...
264 acres once donated to conservation group now for sale in Washtenaw County. Here’s why
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A decommissioned sand and gravel quarry in rural Washtenaw County near Ann Arbor, donated to a wetlands conservation group and once considered as an option for the organization’s headquarters, is now for sale on the open market. Stoneco, the operator of the mine, donated the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers
HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
WILX-TV
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing real estate developer was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. 61-year-old Scott Chappelle of Okemos and East Lansing was sentenced to 38 months in prison after preventing the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes from him and his businesses for over a decade. Officials said that all this took place while Chappelle funded a lavish lifestyle that included multiple houses, a yacht, and plastic surgery.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court
Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop
A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition
On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
13 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Leoni Township (Jackson County, MI)
Officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near Jackson that hospitalized 13 people. Mike Jester, director of the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, responded to the crash at 4:15 a.m. to Lee and South Portage Roads in [..]
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs October 7, 2022
Governor Names Monique Zantop to Michigan Parents’ Council. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monique Zantop, of Jackson, has been named to the Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The council will build on Governor Whitmer’s inclusion of the parent perspective in the most recent education budget she signed for the current 2022-2023 school year. The council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parents of students with a variety of educational needs. The council will convene a series of regional parent roundtables to gather input.
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
WILX-TV
Williamston Police Department warn residents of familiar phone scam
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam. According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people and businesses. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and asks for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
