Jackson, MI

WLNS

Jackson group on mission to do random acts of kindness

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With bags filled with everyday supplies, Chrissy Siders and her team at True Community Credit Union set out on a mission they call Random Acts of Kindness Day. “My hope is that people will understand that kindness will make all the difference in the world,” said Siders, the CEO of the […]
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Manufacturing Day Tours. Manufacturing Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders. As manufacturers seek to fill 4 million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade, MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Public tours today: LeMatic (2410 W. Main St., Jackson 49203) @ 5:30 PM. Advance Turning (4005 Morrill Rd. Jackson 49201) @ 5:45 PM. All are welcome. Please be sure to wear closed-toe shoes when attending facility tours.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, October 12, 2022

American 1 Shred Day. American 1 Credit Union is hosting a Shred Day event from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, October 12, at the Jackson YMCA (127 W Wesley St. in Jackson). American 1 uses reputable shred companies to bring a shredding truck on-site to Shred Day and can shred your documents before you leave the site. The shred companies properly dispose of and recycle all material in a secure process, so no personal information is vulnerable. For more information, visit american1cu.org/shred-days or on Facebook at Facebook.com/American1CreditUnion.
MUSIC
WKHM

McKibbin Media Group to open additional studio in downtown Jackson

Jackson, Mich. – McKibbin Media Group (MMG) is pleased to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new downtown broadcast studio. The ribbon cutting event will take place on Tuesday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 134 W. Michigan Avenue. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers

HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing real estate developer was sentenced to prison for tax evasion. 61-year-old Scott Chappelle of Okemos and East Lansing was sentenced to 38 months in prison after preventing the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes from him and his businesses for over a decade. Officials said that all this took place while Chappelle funded a lavish lifestyle that included multiple houses, a yacht, and plastic surgery.
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court

Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
CHELSEA, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop

A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ONSTED, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs October 7, 2022

Governor Names Monique Zantop to Michigan Parents’ Council.  Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monique Zantop, of Jackson, has been named to the Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The council will build on Governor Whitmer’s inclusion of the parent perspective in the most recent education budget she signed for the current 2022-2023 school year. The council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parents of students with a variety of educational needs. The council will convene a series of regional parent roundtables to gather input.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston Police Department warn residents of familiar phone scam

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam. According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people and businesses. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and asks for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
WILLIAMSTON, MI

