ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Marshmallows and Parolees

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3fJ3_0iQ6gOcm00
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Marshmallows and Parolees

Perhaps you remember the marshmallow experiment – placing an elementary school child in a room with a delicious marshmallow as a test of their willpower. If they leave the marshmallow to sit for just five minutes, they are given two marshmallows. I suspect that fewer of you remember a study on how our cognitive strength falters during the day. The study considered the decisions made by a parole board on prisoner requests for early release. Here is what they found:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nI1N_0iQ6gOcm00

Ordinal position refers to the time of day, early to the left, late to the right. Those circles reflect breaks taken by the parole judge for snacks and lunch, lasting about a half-hour. As you can see, your best chance of being paroled was early in the day or just after a meal and break. The researchers mused that:

“Executive function can be restored and mental fatigue overcome, in part, by interventions such as viewing scenes of nature, short rest, experiencing positive mood, and increasing glucose levels in the body.”

A new study suggests cognitive load is not like a “willpower muscle,” where exercise does not make it stronger, nor is it due specifically to a short rest or moment in nature. The current study suggests that it is all about glutamate.

Why is focused thinking hard?

We have all experienced fatigue after we spend significant time focused on a project that requires “a great deal of thought.” In the marshmallow experiment, researchers thought it might be due in part to our willpower to focus and that, like a muscle, that repetitive focus would strengthen that ability to sustain critical thinking. The experience of the parole board suggested that a break was needed. In this current study, the researchers hypothesize that sustained critical thinking is all about energetics, specifically the energetics of areas of the brain associated with deep thinking.

The Study

Cognitive fatigue was created by presenting a variety of stimuli to the participants. In one case, asking them to identify the letter as either a vowel or consonant – increasing the cognitive load created by shortening the period between letters. In the second, asking them to determine whether a letter was seen in “n” presentations previously – where the increased cognitive load was based on a larger "n."

The researchers used two biological measures. They considered the energetics of the inferior pre-frontal cortex, IPFC, an area in the front of our brains associated with executive functions like planning, short-term memory, and decision-making. They used functional MRI to look at levels of the metabolic product of IPFC energy flows. While they looked at several metabolites, glutamate was altered the most by cognitive work. Parenthetically, glutamate is a more specific source of energy than the glucose levels alluded to by the parole researchers. It was unclear whether glutamate might be depleted through “concentration” or build up in excess and “turn off” focus.

The second biological measure was the pupillary size which evidently dilates as with put effort into thinking. The researchers measured the time from the initial presentation of the task, when the pupil is constricted, to the time when the pupil dilates, signifying deep thought.

Greater cognitive effort as measured by those pupillary responses correlated with more glutamate in the IPFC area of the brain, consistent with an accumulation rather than depletion mechanism controlling mental effort.

“…higher-demand cognitive control tasks [are] associated with greater glutamate release, which would result in steeper glutamate accumulation with time on task across a workday.”

Glutamate is an excitatory neurotransmitter and is tightly regulated. Glutamate usually is more concentrated intracellularly, where it serves as both a precursor for proteins and as a means to “detoxify” ammonia. These studies revealed high extracellular levels, which simultaneously diminishes its intracellular role, while extracellular accumulation alters the balance of excitation and inhibition towards more excitability – less control.

Sleep has been associated with a reduction in extracellular glutamate, so it is not a great leap to conclude that short rest periods would diminish these accumulations. That would certainly fit the picture of the parolees and the parole judges. Glutamate may not be the signal; it might be anywhere along its metabolic path. But what seems clear is that the flow of energy influences our perception of fatigue, even when the perception is related to our thoughts rather than deeds.

Two take-home thoughts.

  • That tiny voice in our head, our self, is in part biochemical kinetics but is so much more than the sum of the parts.
  • Being the first case is best if you are up for parole or sentencing.

Source: A neuro-metabolic account of why daylong cognitive work alters the control of economic decisions Current Biology DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2022.07.010

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

Can Diabetics Drink Juice? Know Which Juice is Good For Sugar Patients!

Nutritional Value: Pomegranate juice is a rich source of antioxidants and polyphenols. It contains vitamins C, E, K, and essential micronutrients. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | Can Diabetics Drink Juice? Know Which Juice is Good For Sugar Patients!. Benefits: Pomegranate has a low glycemic...
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Are apples good for diabetes?

However, people with diabetes must be mindful of their carbohydrate intake to make sure their blood sugar levels stay stable throughout the day. , there are about 25 grams (g) of carbs in total in a medium apple, and around 19 g of those come from sugar. beneficial effects on...
NUTRITION
wdfxfox34.com

Am I an Earth Angel? Part Two

Originally Posted On: https://awakentheoracle.com/blogs/the-angelic-world/am-i-an-earth-angel-part-two Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. 1st Peter 4:10. Am I An Earth Angel?. Earth Angels and Religion. Part 2 of 4. Part One Part Three Part Four.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Fatigue#Sentencing#Marshmallow#Parole Board#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
WORKOUTS
sparklecat.com

The Therapy Cat Visit That Was Just Right

I had a therapy cat visit at the big hospital, along with our organization’s other cat, Josie. We started at the Cancer Center where a couple of women were getting infusions. One had her husband waiting for her, and I posed for a photo with the two of them. They were both very nice.
PETS
shefinds

2 Carbonated Drinks That Are Ruining Your Gut Health, Doctors Say

If you have a sensitive gut, you know that so many things can trigger digestive issues like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and more. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that your diet plays a major role in your gut health, and staying away from things like refined sugar and processed foods is essential if you want to feel your best. However, while you likely pay attention to the affect the food you eat has on your body, you may not think as much about the beverages you drink. As it turns out, certain ones can be detrimental to the health of your gut—especially when it comes to carbonated varieties.
HEALTH
pawesome.net

Cute Puppy Picking Out His Own Outfit For The Day

Maltese dogs are among the cutest companions you could imagine. They have lovely, touchable white fur that is tiny and sensitive. They also have wonderful personalities, so it’s not just their outward beauty that makes them so adorable. @minging888 #dogsoftiktok #dogs #puppy #fyp #outfit ♬ Tampa Curhat Beat –...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
WEIGHT LOSS
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what the shape of your forehead says about your personality

The forehead is kind of the first window to your personality. It gives away more clues than words ever can. Yet, the only time I noticed my forehead shape was when I was powerlessly sitting in my hairdresser’s chair, wet-haired with a washed-off foundation dripping from my face edges.
SYDNEY
Sara B

Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.

Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.
American Council on Science and Health

Physicians Are Bad at Math, Too

Much of medical care involves multi-step processes. At the simplest of levels, you first make a diagnosis and, second, initiate treatment. In the world of probability, we could assign a likelihood to both making the correct diagnosis, say 90%, and then the possibility of initiating the proper treatment, say 80%. According to probability’s rules, the likelihood of these two independent events occurring is the product of their probabilities, in this case, 72%. When asked, physicians often overestimate the probability of both these events being true; they are committing the conjunction fallacy.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading September 15th

For various reasons, this week’s What I Am Reading includes three articles that I mentioned when I started this column, three years ago. It is not that I ran out of material, I just ran out of bandwidth being off the grid. The interesting thing, at least to me, is that these three articles cover the same topics I continue to read about.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Muscles Behind Your Back Called?

Your back muscles are divided into three categories:. Made up of gluteal muscles and erector spinae muscles of the lower back, which support the spine. Make up the abdominal muscles and are joined to the front of the spine. Help you flex, bend forward, lift, and arch your lower back.
American Council on Science and Health

Falling While Hospitalized

Falling while hospitalized can result in unanticipated injuries, especially among those most inclined to fall, the elderly – breaking a hip is a big deal. Not only health-wise but in additional medical costs estimated to be roughly $13,000 on top of the spending for what brought you to the hospital. The good news is that reducing fall risk by screening all hospitalized patients for risk factors and more intense monitoring of those “at-risk” has paid off. The risk has declined significantly since the 2000s. That said, a current number is hard to identify, but it is roughly one fall for 1000 patient days. [1] More importantly, at least 30% of those falls might be prevented.
HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?

Oatmeal is often hailed as a great breakfast option and you might have been told that oatmeal is especially good for people living with diabetes. You are reading: Which oats is good for diabetes | Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?. But is that really true? Is oatmeal...
NUTRITION
American Council on Science and Health

Cocoa, Multivitamins, and Dementia

The study asks whether simple dietary intervention, the daily use of cocoa or Centrum Silver, will slow the downward spiral of dementia. Why those two? Cocoa has a very high percentage of flavonoids which increase cerebral blood flow. Multivitamins contain a range of “micronutrients and minerals,” which may help those with deficiencies optimize their cognition. The findings have been mixed in both cases, and there are few, if any, long-term studies.
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

(I Got) The Paxlovid Blues

With a scary sense of dread. cause it can be controlled. G7 and opened up the pack. -------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------- C7 I didn't know what hit me. I couldn't stand the taste. C7 I'd rather dine on concrete. spiked with nuclear waste. F7 My taste buds had betrayed me. in the...
MUSIC
Devo

Watermelon helps you live healthy

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy