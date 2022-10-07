Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek
CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
kjzz.org
Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway
The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
ABC 15 News
Three GCU students killed in wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning, according to the school. ABC15 has learned they were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were driving in one of the vehicles that were hit.
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The officials reported a multi-vehicle accident in Mesa on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that multiple vehicles collided in the westbound lane of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research. Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when seconds...
fox10phoenix.com
DUI crash on I-10 in Tolleson results in a woman needing amputations
An Oct. 10 DUI crash on I-10 in Tolleson resulted in a woman needing amputations on her legs. Authorities say the person who caused the crash is facing charges and a hefty, cash-only bond.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters
PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
phoenixmag.com
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
SignalsAZ
Downtown Goodyear Plans for Major Development
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
fox10phoenix.com
Shed fire spreads to home in Guadalupe
Firefighters say a fire that started in a shed spread to a home in Guadalupe near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11. The home was being remodeled at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
AZFamily
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Valley motorcycle shop destroyed in massive fire. How you can help them rebuild
PHOENIX — Jeff Whiteman said it was 1928 when the building was built – it was a Safeway store then. Now, he now owns the building. But Whiteman's Machine Shop was destroyed in a fire last week. “I got a call from my son that the shop is...
azbigmedia.com
7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix
One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
