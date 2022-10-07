ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)

Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
Tickets still available for Boo at the Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are still tickets available for the always-popular Boo at the Zoo. The Louisville Zoo is celebrating 41 years of merry, not scary, fun this October. Believe it or not, according to the website, there are still some tickets available each day. Tickets are $13 for...
Vendor talks success of this year's Harvest Homecoming

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Warm during the day but chilly at night — that’s what Beth White with Harvest Homecoming says is the perfect weather for a large crowd to come out and enjoy the fun. “Our vendors are very happy. They’re selling product and most of...
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
