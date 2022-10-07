Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Get a little bit of everything at 'The Taste of Louisville'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two years hiatus, Taste of Louisville is celebrating 48 years of some of the best food and drinks in the industry. 30 restaurants will be line up inside the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a their website. Guest can expect...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
foodanddine.com
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
WLKY.com
Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
WLKY.com
Capturing the Moment event gives cancer patients the red carpet treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Patients from the UofL Health's James Brown Cancer Center were treated to a special day at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Tuesday. The annual event, Capturing the Moment, is a free photoshoot for the patients to take photos to reflect on their cancer journey. Starting in...
WLKY.com
Tickets still available for Boo at the Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are still tickets available for the always-popular Boo at the Zoo. The Louisville Zoo is celebrating 41 years of merry, not scary, fun this October. Believe it or not, according to the website, there are still some tickets available each day. Tickets are $13 for...
spectrumnews1.com
Vendor talks success of this year's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Warm during the day but chilly at night — that’s what Beth White with Harvest Homecoming says is the perfect weather for a large crowd to come out and enjoy the fun. “Our vendors are very happy. They’re selling product and most of...
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
WLKY.com
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville photographer details work at Belknap Fall Festival
Belknap Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus. The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19. Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
