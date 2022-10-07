Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men's Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change City
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit
Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
What is 'guerrilla gardening' — and why are people doing it in Detroit?
Guerrilla gardening is not encouraged, to be clear … but there’s a reason that people are doing it in neighborhoods in Detroit, and have been for some time. Here’s a look.
Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win
Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
Suspects hold gun to toddler's head, shoot up Detroit house
A Detroit mother was home with her two children and some friends when two men broke into her house and held a gun to her 2-year-old son's head until she gave them $400. The men then shot up the house, narrowlymissing her 8-month-old child.
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Celebrate farmers at the Ann Arbor Local Food Festival on Thursday
ANN ARBOR – Join Argus Farm Stop and the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations in Kerrytown to celebrate the fall harvest, locally-produced food, area farmers, chefs and restaurants on Thursday. Between 5-10 p.m., community organizations and food vendors will be at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s...
75-year-old Detroit man dies after getting trapped in burning home
A house fire on Detroit’s northwest side claimed the life of a 75-year-old man after he became trapped inside. First responders are still looking into the cause of the fire and how the man became trapped.
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
🔒 Poll: Does Polish Village or Polonia in Hamtramck have better pierogis?
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – One of the staples of Polish cuisine is the pierogi. Like a savory empanada, pierogis are stuffed with meats and potatoes, making them a perfect, hearty meal during the colder months. The city of Hamtramck had a huge polish population in the 20th century, and with...
Get an authentic taste of Mexico at this restaurant that started at home
Be it tasty tacos, or some traditional birria, Jose de Jesus Lopez knows how to keep people coming back to Taqueria Mi Pueblo. “Mi pueblo means ‘my town,’” explains Lopez. “Instead of putting Jalisco, where my state is, I said well, it’s for everybody, my town.”
