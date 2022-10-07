ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza

DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win

Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Celebrate farmers at the Ann Arbor Local Food Festival on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Join Argus Farm Stop and the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations in Kerrytown to celebrate the fall harvest, locally-produced food, area farmers, chefs and restaurants on Thursday. Between 5-10 p.m., community organizations and food vendors will be at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s...
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
