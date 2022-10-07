‘The Month of Unprecedented Deals' — From Amazon to Target, Here's What You Need to Know About the Early Holiday Sales Going on Now

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Cost Cuts Under Jassy Reflect Changing Reality After 25 Years of Growth Over Profit
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This 45-Year-Old's Lucrative Side Hustle: Making $39,000 a Month Selling Vintage Buttons as Necklaces
In 2016, Nicole Tocci carefully removed the buttons off her vintage Chanel clothing, spent about three hours polishing them, added a hook and attached them to thin silver and gold chains. She started selling the pendant necklaces in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based tanning salon, Nikki Tans and at pop-up...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Heiress and Shareholder Abigail Disney on How to Bring Magic Back to Capitalism
Abigail Disney, a grandniece of Walt Disney and shareholder in the media giant, rose to prominence as an activist with a tweet that criticized the $66 million pay of former CEO Bob Iger in 2019. She praised Costco, but criticized Disney and Amazon, during a recent interview on worker pay...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Meta Quest Pro VR Headset That Will Cost $1,500
Meta's new headset costs $1,100 more than the Quest 2 headset, which sells for $400. The Meta Quest Pro contains some mixed reality technologies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to discuss bringing the company's apps like Teams into VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Workers at Southern California Warehouse File for Union Election in Potential First for the State
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Delta and Starbucks Link Their Loyalty Programs in a Bid for Repeat Customers
The loyalty programs can be linked starting on Wednesday. Members of the two programs will be able to earn one mile for every $1 spent at participating Starbucks. Delta already lets members earn miles with Lyft, Airbnb and Instacart. Delta Air Lines and Starbucks are linking their loyalty programs, marking...
Say Goodbye To Pesky Stains With These Fast-Acting Teeth Whitening Strips While They’re on Major Sale
If you’ve looked in the mirror lately and said, “I wish my teeth were whiter,” then you might be interested in an at-home teeth whitening treatment. Honestly, one of the main reasons I don’t even bother with professional whitening treatments is because I don’t have time to sit in a waiting room for hours at the dentist’s office. With that said, I’ve been on the hunt for a high-quality teeth whitening treatment that not only yields professional grade results, but can be done from the comfort of my own home on my own time—and Crest’s 3D Whitestrips are on sale now...
Readers Are Sharing Their Simple, Practical Money-Saving Tips You Can Start Doing ASAP
Savings (that's what I want).
Comments / 0