What Is a HELOC and How Does it Work?
A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a home loan that allows you to tap into your home's equity over an extended period of time. A HELOC functions as a revolving line of credit that you can continually access. The time period when you can draw money from your line of credit is called the draw period, and it's typically 10 years. This could be a good option if you need access to money but aren't sure how much you'll need (or when you'll need it). HELOCs may have lower interest rates than other types of home loans or personal loans.
I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick
I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 11, 2022: Rates Trend Upward
A number of important mortgage rates rose over the past week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Oct. 10, 2022: Touchstone Rate Decreases
While a closely followed mortgage rate was down over the last week, rates had no specific trajectory. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates made gains, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dwindled. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages were raised. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
Current Refinance Rates on Oct. 11, 2022: Rates Move Up
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go up over the past week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Time’s Almost Up to Apply for Bigger Student Loan Forgiveness
Full student loan forgiveness could be closer than you think under temporary rules for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF — but time is running out to apply. “They should rush to get this done because the program is far more inclusive than it’s ever been in the past,” says Kristen Ahlenius, an accredited financial counselor and director of education at Your Money Line, a financial wellness company. Payment requirements...
