Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Nebraska football search announced it’s replacement in less than a week. Not the head coaching search, but that for color analyst for football games on the Huskers Radio Network. Just four days after Matt Davison was on his final broadcast, Damon Benning has been announced as his successor....
Lincoln Subway Car Wins “Coolest Thing In Nebraska” Contest
The New York City Transit Authority’s modern R211 rail car, manufactured by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. in Lincoln, has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” for 2022. Manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans were invited to vote in a head-to-head, bracket-style matchup of 16 finalists to...
Weekend Wave of Light Remembers Lost Infants
Saturday, Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and Lincoln’s No Footprint Too Small is offering a memorial service for bereaved families. But Lincoln’s weekend’s event is only a small part of a global occurrence. Alex Reznicek, a board member of the group, spoke with KLIN News.
7 Brew Coffee Placing, Not Building, Lincoln Location
7 Brew Coffee, a drive-through coffee chain, is placing its new location in Lincoln on Wednesday, at 10 AM. The company’s first branch in the capital will arrive, fully constructed, via truck to its new home at 5655 O Street. Residents are free to come watch how a building is placed rather than built.
Two Arrested Following Multi-County Pursuit North of Lincoln
Two Omaha men are behind bars following a pursuit Monday night that crossed three counties. The Nebraska State patrol says around 9:30 p.m. a trooper spotted a westbound Honda Insight speeding on I-80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The patrol says the trooper also identified the vehicle as...
Grassroots Group Saves Pershing Mural
A local group has saved Pershing Center’s mural from destruction. Through the efforts of the Committee to Save the Pershing Mural, the iconic artwork will not lie among the rubble of the auditorium when it’s demolished later this year. The 38-foot tall, 148-foot-wide mural is made up of...
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House
A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
Thieves Steal Nearly $50,000 In Tools From Spectrum Trailer
Lincoln Police are looking for suspects after nearly $50,000 worth of fiber related tools was stolen from a Spectrum trailer near 16th and Old Cheney. Officers were called to the business just after 10:00 Monday morning. “An employee advised their assigned work trailer had been entered sometime over the preceding...
Capital Humane Society Launches Map for Lost Pets
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society’s latest resource for the capital is a map that helps to reunite pet owners with their lost animals. Matt Madcharo of the CHS spoke with KLIN News and says all residents need to do is visit their website. “There’s a tab for filing lost...
CHS Howl-O-Ween Offers Discount Dog Adoption Rates
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society (CHS) is offering discounted rates of 50 percent for puppies and dogs aged at least five months this Halloween season. The promotional event, called “Howl-O-Ween,” will take place at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center Tuesday, Oct. 11, to Friday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 AM to 7 PM and on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 5 PM. The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center can be found at 6500 70th St.
Electric Vehicle Survey Available
Until October 17th residents can take a survey about electric vehicles in Lincoln. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reports six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general public. Participants are welcome to complete multiple surveys.
