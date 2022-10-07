Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO