Sources: Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son
Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting his son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. Gordon was checking in his bag at a counter inside Terminal B...
Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters Are Major League Pickleball's Newest Team Owners
Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters are part of Major League Pickleball's newest ownership group. They join high-profile owners like LeBron James and Drew Brees. Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport with more than 4.8 million players in 2021. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and International Tennis Hall of Famer Kim...
Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression
Watch: Domonique Foxworth gives hilarious Michael Irvin impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer. During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to...
Patriots ‘worth watching’ as possible fit for free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
New England reportedly "evaluated" Beckham in free agency earlier in 2022. The Bruins begin the new season against the Capitals in Washington D.C. tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Patriots continue to prepare for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m. Odell...
Marshawn Lynch to Join ‘TNF’ Crew This Week
He won’t be doing the same thing as the rest of the crew.
