Crandell Theater to host Annual FilmColumbia

CHATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Crandell Theater presents the 22 Annual FilmColumbia taking place from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. FilmColumbia features the best in national and international films including new festival releases from acclaimed directors.

Join fellow movie lovers in the 22 Annual FilmColumbia featuring films by Darren Aronofsky, Luca Guadagnino, Florian Zeller, and Sarah Polley, and lauded performances from Anne Hathaway, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand, among many others. Special screenings include an anniversary tribute to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, introduced by its screenwriter, James Schamus, and just in time for Halloween, a late-night screening of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead in 3D.

The complete lineup and tickets will be available on the Crandell Theater website . All film passes and tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis. Members should have received instructions for ticket purchase no later than October 4 and can buy tickets on the website starting October 8. For non-members, tickets will be available on the website on October 15. For films that are not sold out, tickets will be available in person at the box office, 30 minutes before showtime.

The Crandell Theatre encourages patrons who wish to wear masks to do so. All staff are vaccinated and are no longer required to show proof of vaccination. If you have any questions or issues, please email Dawn at DSteward@crandelltheatre.org .

