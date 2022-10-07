ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NY

Crandell Theater to host Annual FilmColumbia

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phqIM_0iQ6eciQ00

CHATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Crandell Theater presents the 22 Annual FilmColumbia taking place from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. FilmColumbia features the best in national and international films including new festival releases from acclaimed directors.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Join fellow movie lovers in the 22 Annual FilmColumbia featuring films by Darren Aronofsky, Luca Guadagnino, Florian Zeller, and Sarah Polley, and lauded performances from Anne Hathaway, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand, among many others. Special screenings include an anniversary tribute to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, introduced by its screenwriter, James Schamus, and just in time for Halloween, a late-night screening of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead in 3D.

The complete lineup and tickets will be available on the Crandell Theater website . All film passes and tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis. Members should have received instructions for ticket purchase no later than October 4 and can buy tickets on the website starting October 8. For non-members, tickets will be available on the website on October 15. For films that are not sold out, tickets will be available in person at the box office, 30 minutes before showtime.

Glens Falls Symphony coming home this season

The Crandell Theatre encourages patrons who wish to wear masks to do so. All staff are vaccinated and are no longer required to show proof of vaccination. If you have any questions or issues, please email Dawn at DSteward@crandelltheatre.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Ventfort Hall hosts Halloween weekend

Ventfort Hall will be decorated with cobwebs to ghosts for Halloween weekend on Friday, October 28 through Monday, October 31. Guests are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes during their visit to the Haunted Hall.
LENOX, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Annual Italian Festival in Kingston (photos)

The Ulster County Italian American Foundation presented its annual Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 on the Rondout in Kingston. There were live bands, food, street performers, craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, a children’s activities tent and much more. This year the Foundation outdid themselves in the food category and visitors certainly appreciated the vast variety of Italian specialties offered by the vendors. The event closed with fireworks, which was the perfect ending to a bellissima day!
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
James Schamus
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
George Romero
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Timothée Chalamet
NEWS10 ABC

Troy ChowderFest winners announced

ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Filmcolumbia#The Crandell Theater#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
101.5 WPDH

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy