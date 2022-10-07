Read full article on original website
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
DUI Crash Driver Tries to Flee After Reporting His Car Stolen
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department has seen this before. A drunken driver crashes their car, then tries to report it as stolen. Late Monday night, Deputies were called to a location about two miles southwest of Eltopia and north of Pasco about a car crash, near the intersection of Glade and Dogwood Roads.
Abandoned Home Goes up in Flames in Kennewick
No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if it's considered suspicious. Home goes up in flames Monday in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire crews were called to a residential house fire around 11:09 AM Monday, at a location at 408 South Gum Street. Initially, according to Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, additional units from Benton County and Pasco were called but sent back because they were not needed.
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud
Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend
Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr. Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?. The gathering was the 7th year for the...
3 Great Places To Eat During Your Weekend In Walla Walla
My wife and I have our "go to" spots for food in Walla Walla. We found them through word of mouth, online recommendations, and good ol' fashioned trial-and-error. I'd like to share three of our favorites with you. Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen. Every visit to Walla Walla should include at least...
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Scam Alert! Benton PUD Warns Customers to Hang Up and Call Them
It's another SCAM. Benton PUD is warning customers not to fall for the latest. The public utility company has received several calls from customers reporting they've received calls and texts threatening to disconnect their power if payment is not made. This is so frustrating. At work today, a colleague and...
Is This Tri-Cities Hospital Really Named After Its 1st Death?
Both of my kids were born there, and I have literally spent over 200+ hours in the hallways of this Tri-Cities hospital. I thought I had heard everything, but I just heard a crazy story about how this hospital got its name. It can't be true, can it?. History of...
See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena
It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd
Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!
Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick
We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
Just Found Out My Kennewick Grocery Store Is Closing For Good
I am sad after finding out today that I will have to find another place to buy my groceries in Kennewick because the one I shop at is closing for good soon. The Kennewick Safeway located at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in the Kennewick Plaza is closing soon permanently according to multiple news reports. I have been shopping at this store for almost 20 years now. That location has been around for over 40 years, but will soon come to an end.
