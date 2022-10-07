From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell

Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film.

The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.

And it seems the star could be headed for Hollywood, with the role meaning he will need to be based in Los Angeles for much of the next 12 months.

From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page, 34, is taking to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series

The yet untitled series, which will be a big budget offering from Amazon, will be executively produced by The Russo brothers, who previously worked with Rege on The Gray Man.

The lives of outlaws Butch and Cassidy were most famously brought to the screen in the iconic 1969 film - which starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

According to Variety, both Rege and Glen will act as executive producers on the new series in addition to starring in it.

While sources tell the publication that 'deals for the series are not yet closed and discussions are ongoing'.

After appearing on soap Waterloo Road and acting professionally since his teen years, Regé rose to fame in his breakout role on Netflix's Bridgerton - which he starred in alongside Phoebe Dynevor.

More recently, he took to the big screen for The Gray Man and is the leading role in the forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons film, Honor Among Thieves, which was made in Belfast.

The dashing actor has also been tipped as a potential next James Bond, putting him in the 007 running alongside stars such as Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill.

But chatting on the role, Rege told The Mirror: 'Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.'

However despite being the bookies favourite, the Bridgerton star said he was bemused by the idea of making any plans at 'this moment in history' and has 'given up' doing so.

