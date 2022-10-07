ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were caught on video breaking into a truck. According to a social media post, two men were seen on surveillance video going through a truck. Both were wearing hooded outfits and backpacks. The incident took place on October 9th in the 100 Block of Riverside Park.

ABILENE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO