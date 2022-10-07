Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health hospitals closing outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will close their outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics for good on Saturday. Franciscan says the number of symptomatic individuals seeking tests at both hospital locations has “remained significantly low” in recent months. People will still be able to...
WISH-TV
Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
WISH-TV
Marion County Public Health Department offering flu vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you gotten your flu shot?. The Marion County Public Health Department is offering the flu vaccine by appointment. Shots are $20 for anyone over the age of two. Kids two and under can get the shot for free. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted by the health department.
WISH-TV
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
WISH-TV
Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers. The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week. The extra cash will be used to fund...
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
WISH-TV
IndyGo to discuss future plans during Tuesday open house
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo will host an open house Tuesday to share its plans for service and route improvements. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Community Justice Center, located at 675 Justice Way in Indianapolis. During the open house, officials will discuss IndyGo’s new network redesign...
Grant County couple weds at hospital amid cancer diagnosis
After a cancer diagnosis, a Jonesboro couple weds at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital ahead of chemotherapy treatment.
WISH-TV
‘Porktober’ returns to Indiana’s Tenderloin Lovers trail, offers exclusive prizes
This October, “Porktober” returns and diners can celebrate by visiting locally-owned restaurants on the Tenderloin Lovers trail. The trail can be found on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, which was launched by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. (IDDC) and Indiana Foodways Alliance. Tyler Morgan,...
Current Publishing
Moving Forward: Mayor Chris Jensen emphasizes progress during State of the City address
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen couldn’t have asked for a better introduction at his third State of the City address. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch described her friend as the best mayor in the state. “I want to commend Mayor Jensen for the work you are doing and the projects...
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
WISH-TV
Bloomington limits scooter hours after IU student dies in hit-and-run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Scooter providers in Bloomington must shut down their two-wheeled motor vehicles in the overnight hours after the death of a Indiana University student in September, the city government directed Tuesday. Nathaniel Stratton, 20, of Miromar Lakes, Florida, died in a hit-and-run crash at 1:50 a.m....
Fox 59
New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
WISH-TV
Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport. Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot. The...
WISH-TV
Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival brings creative family fun to Indianapolis Arts Center this weekend
Did you check out the leaves this weekend? Fall really has arrived and in celebration of fall weather and local artists, The Indianapolis Arts Center is hosting the free Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival this weekend. It’s happening on Saturday, October 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Shannon...
Man found dead, with signs of trauma on Indy's southeast side
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
Fox 59
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
Current Publishing
Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city
One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
