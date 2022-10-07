ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Marion County Public Health Department offering flu vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you gotten your flu shot?. The Marion County Public Health Department is offering the flu vaccine by appointment. Shots are $20 for anyone over the age of two. Kids two and under can get the shot for free. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted by the health department.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Where to vote early in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers. The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week. The extra cash will be used to fund...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

IndyGo to discuss future plans during Tuesday open house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo will host an open house Tuesday to share its plans for service and route improvements. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Community Justice Center, located at 675 Justice Way in Indianapolis. During the open house, officials will discuss IndyGo’s new network redesign...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington limits scooter hours after IU student dies in hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Scooter providers in Bloomington must shut down their two-wheeled motor vehicles in the overnight hours after the death of a Indiana University student in September, the city government directed Tuesday. Nathaniel Stratton, 20, of Miromar Lakes, Florida, died in a hit-and-run crash at 1:50 a.m....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport. Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city

One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
FISHERS, IN

