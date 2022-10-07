Read full article on original website
One study says Corpus Christi is third best city for drivers in America. Here's why.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WalletHub has named Corpus Christi the third best city to drive in across America. With continuous pothole problems plaguing the city (so much so that we have our own segment related to potholes), your first thought may be 'why?!'. Well, it really came down to...
Wrong way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the...
New developments, nature preserve coming to North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a reading today to re-zone 240 acres on North Padre Island for a long-term development project. The master plan for the property, called Whitecap Preserve, will include more than 600 residential lots and an additional 50 acres for commercial and natural uses.
Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old Jeremiah Vera was found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Vera, was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex. Police arrested Andrew Lugo at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver near Waldron Road
The driver of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, identified as 30-year-old Sarah Hoss, was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
USS Lexington gets into the spirit of spooky season with "Haunting on the Blue Ghost"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's October, and that means it's spooky season!. The USS Lexington Museum is already rumored to be haunted, but the ex-aircraft carrier is set to take its fright up a level with its yearly “Haunting on the Blue Ghost,” the largest haunted house in South Texas.
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
18-year-old arrested for Corpus Christi apartment complex murder
Corpus Christi Police found another 18-year-old man dead inside an apartment Monday morning. They later arrested Andrew Lugo.
Caregiver arrested for taking advantage of elderly, RPD looking for more victims
A Rockport woman is in custody after allegedly taking advantage of elderly Rockport residents, according to a Facebook post from the Rockport Police Department.
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
CCPD: Suspect arrested in city's latest homicide
18-year-old Andrew Lugo was taken into custody for murder on Monday evening at a residence on the 1400 block of Corban Dr.
Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
Corpus Christi gas prices rise by 22 cents in one week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed your dollar isn't stretching as far as it used to when you fill up. Average gas prices in Corpus Christi have risen 22 cents-per-gallon in the last week, 17 cents-per-gallon in the last month and 30 cents-per-gallon in the last year.
ELECTION: Wrong names on mail-in ballot envelopes for Nueces County couple
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A Nueces County couple had a problem with their mail-in ballots that led to an in-home visit from county elections officials to fix the problem. Frank and Paula Armstrong say their ballots were correct, but the return envelopes had the wrong names and wrong addresses. Both of their individual return envelopes were incorrect. Frank spotted the error before they mailed them.
